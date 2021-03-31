The anger of the Almería coach that has gone viral: “Respect!”

03/28/2021 at 01:26 CET

Efe

José Gomes, Portuguese coach of Almería, vehemently complained this Saturday about the penalty awarded in the 99th minute, which led to a 1-1 draw for Leganés at the Mediterranean Games stadium.

“In Portugal we say that if you do not feel, you are not the son of good people. And I am the son of good people,” the Almería coach said, shouting.

“I am very angry with what they are doing to my team, to my club! We deserve respect! You have to respect these people who work hard, who work every day to be serious in the games! And then for one thing or another … “, he said very annoyed.

😳 Tremendous anger of José Gomes 😡 “WE DESERVE RESPECT” 👀 Put @Gol and do not miss the controversial end of #AlmeriaLeganes # ⃣ #DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/fuwUtx4h4d – DirectoGol (@DirectoGol) March 27, 2021

“Video arbitration is a spectacular tool if it is used well. If there is not one hundred percent certainty of what has happened, it cannot intervene,” he added.

“The referee had whistled what he had to whistle because it is a foul on Maras, to seek contact with Maras. How can it end up being a penalty against us? What do we want from our football? What do we want to do to our football?” , He said.

“They have harmed us with something that has not existed and I have to say it. With all due respect. But it was a fault in our favor “, he pointed.