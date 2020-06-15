You cannot be Cristiano Ronaldo in this life. If you have a bad day you are exposed to the rain of criticism that the Portuguese has received after the semifinals against Milan, for example. And that the ‘Vechia Signora’ agreed to the Coppa final that will play next Wednesday against Naples. A new title opportunity for the CR7 display cases. Rusty, disappointing, a scraped five in the ratings in Italy where the pass is from six. In Italy they begin to speculate with the decline of the striker ‘bianconeri’.

06/14/2020

Act at 17:41

CEST

SPORT.es

The reality is that the Portuguese fight hand in hand against the law of life. The seasons pass and the age grows without the possibility of stopping. Every human being is exposed to a decline sooner rather than later and in the world of soccer age does matter.

The Portuguese’s numbers before the coronavirus stoppage were being good, very good in Serie A. 21 goals in 22 games and at their best moment of the season they are not enough when you call yourself Cristiano Ronaldo and return to competition after three months. The set-up is not ideal, the confinement in Funchal has already begun to take its toll with criticism for his behavior in Madeira and the match against Milan was the last straw.

In Europe it was not being his best year. Neither for Juventus to overcome the 1-0 that Olympique de Lyon won in the first leg of the second round. Two goals in seven games and a disappointing game at Groupama Stadium. In line with what was seen in the competition, he went unnoticed in addition to missing a penalty.

35 years, millionaire salary

It only takes a couple of bad games to start with speculation. At 35, Cristiano has a millionaire salary that Juventus is finding it increasingly difficult to face. The economic future, more after the pandemic, involves lightening salaries, selling players and thus trying to clean up accounts. Cristiano continues to be a powerful asset for Juventus who continues to dream of raising a Champions League with Portuguese as the general flag. Time is running out and a possible sale is also lurking on the horizon.

The value of Portuguese falls year by year, currently stands at 60 million euros according to Transfermarket. More than half that Leo Messi to question it. Cristiano’s anger is natural, but the law of life keeps pressing.