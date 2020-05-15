Ana Obregón He has been the angel of Aless Lequio. “data-reactid =” 24 “> In 48h he packed his bag heading to New York fighting for the life of his son and that is, from a very young age, Ana Obregón has been the angel of Aless Lequio .

Anita Obregón has always been loved in our country and, although her degree as a biologist makes more than one smile maliciously, it is undeniable that her time on television marked an era in Spain.

Ana burst the audience ratings with Ramón García in programs like ‘Qué Apostamos’ and in 2002 she devastated the “Ana y los 7” sitcom that she starred in and produced herself like never before.

Since then, she had not given the television bell again, but her participation in Masterchef Celebrity again demonstrated that Spain loves Ana, and that, after being expelled in the first program, she was resected by her audience and almost reached the final.

This is the end of Obregón’s journey as the mother of Aless, her only son, but of course she can be proud because she has loved and accompanied him from the day he was born until, literally, the day of his death.

Ana always tried to respond to the press with a smile and walking quickly so that her son was affected as little as possible by the uncomfortable situation and, when Aless was growing up, he never left his side, one being the greatest support for the other.

Aless had the freedom to study and undertake instead of living on her parents’ fame and she did it until the last months of her life, something that always filled Ana with pride, who completely abandoned her personal life to take care of him. In fact, after his courtship with Davor Suker in the late 90s, he has not been known again as a stable partner.

In Ana’s own words: “Since this started I decided to totally separate myself and dedicate myself to being there, which is how I feel as a mother”, and this has been the case until Aless’s last breath.

Her son’s situation was already dramatic enough to face it with even more drama and in that line mother and son continued treatment in Madrid and, finally, in Barcelona. One of those low days, Aless asked his mother if he was going to die and she answered with a resounding no.

That denial was more a wish than a certainty but at that moment, her son needed that comfort that always gives us hope and Ana, unconditional pillar of his life, was there to offer it to him.

After the first ten months of treatment there was an improvement and Ana and Aless thought that the nightmare was over, Obregón thanked her public since, thanks to her loyalty, she had been able to have the necessary finances to leave everything and dedicate herself to Aless: ” I thank all those people who have followed me throughout my 40-year career, because thanks to them I have been able to save my son’s life. “

And so it was until Wednesday, May 13, when he had to live the most feared and painful moment of his existence, that of letting his half, his unconditional support and the great love of his life, leave his son Aless.

