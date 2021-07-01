The anecdotes that show that Lady Di had a great sense of humor

Lady Di, in Tokyo (Photo: Tim Graham Tim Graham Photo Library via Get)

24 have passed since her death, but the figure of Lady Di continues to be applauded and celebrated by people around the world. The Princess of Wales, who would have turned 60 on July 1, also receives this Thursday the tribute of her children, Princes William and Harry, who have parked their differences to unveil a statue built in her memory.

Precisely through her children and also through her friends, we have been able to get to know the particular sense of humor of Diana of Wales, who broke the royal protocol with her closeness on many occasions. In fact, Prince Harry revealed in a documentary about his mother’s life and legacy, one of his great premises: “You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.”

Prince William’s birthday cake

Diana with her children, in 1995 (Photo: Anwar HusseinWireImage)

When Lady Di turned 13 years old, she left Prince William red like a tomato thanks to the cake she ordered to celebrate the occasion. The princess bought him a cake in the shape of breasts that left his eldest son scandalized, while little Prince Harry found it amusing and asked his mother one for him.

Diana’s personal cook, Darren McGrady, who stumbled across the cake in the fridge, revealed that the princess liked to “embarrass people, in the nicest way, in a funny way, whether it was a dirty joke or risky, which usually made me laugh ”.

A risque postcard

The mischievous sense of humor of the princess was not a secret for those who knew her and an example is the cards that she sent to her closest circle. One of them, addressed to his accountant, came to light in 2018.

The card shows Sleeping Beauty sleeping …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.