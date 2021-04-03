The Andy Ruiz, Jr. experiment and the options of success or failure

Interpreting the most recent statements by Andy Ruiz, Jr. it is possible to confirm that on May 1, against Chris Arreola, we will see a totally different version of the Andy Ruiz we saw in the past 34 fights of his professional career.

In style, in physical, in fighting strategy and with different instruments taken from Reynoso’s arsenal: the counterattacks of Canelo Álvarez or the movements on the legs of Oscar Valdez, would be part of those changes. Eddy Reynoso already said that it will be a before and after, in Ruiz’s career, that fight on May 1 in Carson, California.

However, we must accept that Ruiz’s will be just the mere beginning of an experiment that may be successful or may be a complete failure. And worst of all: Chris Arreola is not the best examiner. Rather, a suitable rival so that, in this transition, Ruiz looks good and does not risk being embarrassed. Another thing will be against the possible rivals that sound for after Arreola: Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder.

In this video we analyze all the options. The good and the bad from the changes that Andy Ruiz promises. The look will be to the possible consequences of his change of style, his physical change, the possible modification of his assimilation to the hitting, the reduction of his tonnage and above all, what the options of failure to these changes imply.