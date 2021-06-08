The Android update of June 2021 can now be downloaded, these are its news

You can now download the Android update for June 2021, loaded with news for Pixel devices.

As usual, Google has released the Android monthly update on the first Monday in June. The company has published the Android security patch and update corresponding to this latest period, both accompanied by the security bulletin that includes the vulnerabilities corrected over the last few weeks by Google and its partners.

The June 2021 Android update is available for download on Google Pixel devices from Pixel 3. The 2016 Pixel and Pixel 2 are no longer part of the list of terminals supported by the latest versions of the system and security updates.

One more month, Samsung has been able to get ahead of Google, and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the June patch. This happens since manufacturers have early access to the patch code, and only need to adapt it to the firmware of their devices.

A New “Feature Drop” Comes to Pixel Devices with the June Update

In this case, we are talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type, since introduces functional changes and new features geared towards Pixel series phones.

It is also about the first security update released since Google released the beta of Android 12. We know, therefore, that this security patch and the news of the “Feature Drop” will be present in the second beta of Android 12, whose arrival seems imminent.

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobiles, can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the June patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The June 2021 Android Security Patch It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and it will reach compatible models little by little. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each device, to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

All the exclusive news coming to the Pixel

In addition to the improvements in security and operation, the update “Feature Drop” comes to Pixel devices with interesting news.

The first one is the possibility of perform Time Lapse using the astrophotography mode included in the camera app.

Likewise, it has finally been included Google Photos folder lock function with fingerprint, as announced during Google I / O 2021.

In that sense, the camera app will allow save captured photos and videos directly to private collection.

On the other hand, Google Pixel owners residing in Spain will be able to use the traffic accident detection function on their devices after installing this update.

