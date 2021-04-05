The Android update of April 2021 can now be downloaded, these are its news

You can now download the Android update for the month of April 2021. These are all the news that it includes and the mobiles where it can be installed.

With the first Monday of April comes, as usual, the Android security patch and update corresponding to this latest period, accompanied by the security bulletin that collects the vulnerabilities corrected over the last weeks by Google and its partners.

The April 2021 Android update is available for download on Google Pixel devices from Pixel 3. The 2016 Pixel and Pixel 2 are no longer part of the list of terminals compatible with new system and security updates.

One more month, Samsung has achieved get ahead of Google and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the April patch. However, do not forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before that Google publishes it in their newsletter.

The April update can now be downloaded on the Pixels

In this case, we are not talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type like the one that did reach the Pixel in March, since does not introduce functional changes and new features aimed at Google phones. Instead, we talk about an update that includes safety and performance improvements on company smartphones.

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobiles, can proceed with the manual installation of the OTA file corresponding to the April patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The April 2021 Android Security Patch It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and it will reach compatible models little by little. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each device, to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

