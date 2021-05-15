The android reappeared: Ohtani struck down the Green Monster with an off-the-hook hit.

The new face of baseball continues to give reasons to talk about him and his last hit confirms it. Shohei ohtani He dispatched a home run at the home of the Boston Red Sox when it looked like he was going to be dominated with a broken pitching.

Nick Pivetta threw a Knuckle Curve on the outside at 79.4 mph and Shohei Ohtani made off-hook contact in left field, but it was so high and with a dose of power that it surpassed the majestic Green Monster of Fenway Park in Boston. He was 370 feet away and the bat came out at 101.7 mph, according to the Home Run Tracker.

As usual, he ran quickly across the bases to score 2 – 1 in the top of the sixth inning. It was the 11th home run of the season for the Los Angeles Angels pitcher and outfielder, and tied for the AL home run lead.

Shohei Ohtani TAMING the Green Monster. 😤 pic.twitter.com/mKs3gVGATu – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 15, 2021

What Shohei Ohtani is doing in the majors boils down to pitching 7.0 innings of a career, striking out 10 and the next day being the right fielder and leadoff hitter in the lineup.

What’s more, on Wednesday he became the third pitcher to fan 10 opponents, then go out to play in another position. The others were: Sam McDowell (15K and played 2B, in 1970) and Harvey Haddix (11K and played RF, IN 1952), according to data from @EliasSports.

