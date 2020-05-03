Luckily, Android has a fairly extensive catalog of terminals. Many brands with different terminals, both low, medium and high range, it all depends on the money we have and our needs.

But the fact that there are so many Android smartphones also has its bad things. Not only because many of these devices have questionable quality or because a large number of brands abandon the support of their terminals shortly after launch, but also because there is a risk of baptizing these devices with names that are almost embarrassing.

What is the worst-named Android phone ever? The truth is that there are quite a few candidates and choosing one over the other is not easy. Here we leave you some. Can you help us?

HTC ChaChaCha

Without a doubt one of my favorites. HTC not only has among its catalog one of the Android terminals with the worst name, but also in terms of design and functionality. The ChaChaCha or ChaCha.

In full swing and absolute mastery of the BlackBerry, HTC decided to bet on an Android phone with a built-in keyboard to attract young people of that time. Of course the device was a failure, not only for its design and its hardware limitations, but for having one of the worst names given to a mobile terminal.

Motorola FlipOut

Why do ugly named phones also have a horrible design? We don’t know if it’s just a coincidence, but this FlipOut not only has a name that backs down when pronounced or read, but also when we see its design.

It was a square screen phone, it had a physical QWERTY keyboard that slid sideways and that despite its extravagant design and horrible name, it did not have bad sales.

Casio G’zOne

The well-known watch brand Casio also wanted to try its luck in the smartphone market Although it did not go well and it does not surprise us with the name that he decided to use to name his smartphones.

There were several G’zOne models (it costs even to write it) although it seems that no one remembers them. And be careful, because if writing this name is not easy, do you know how to pronounce it? Jeez-WUN. There is nothing.

Panasonic Eluga

Panasonic has the honor of having another series of phones with strange names. Until We have Googled what is an Eluga but our search was unsuccessful.

Regardless (if anyone knows what it is, please write to us), the Panasonic Eluga was a 2012 phone with the typical hardware of the time that did not fit among the users. Should his name have something to do with it?

Sprint Samsung Galaxy S II, Epic 4G Touch

And we end up with a Samsung family device. Despite the fact that the Galaxy S II was without a doubt one of the best devices of the time, There were not a few wonderful variations that this terminal had.

In the United States, under the tutelage of the operator Sprint, this Samsung Galaxy SII, Epic 4G Touch which is necessary to take air to say it of run. Of course the device was absolutely not a bad thing (it had up to 4G!) Although unfortunately the name was not the most accurate … as much as Epic was.

And you, do you know other Android devices with strange names?

Follow Andro4all