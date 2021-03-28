The Andalusians supplement the processions with the visit to the images in the temples

Without processions and without Nazarenes through the streets, Andalusia has celebrated Palm Sunday, whose rites have been attended by the faithful in their churches and cathedrals, which are open, but with limited capacity to fight Covid-19.

In a day almost summery, hot, Andalusians have taken to the streets, and in Seville the only thing missing to be like in previous years were the processions.

Dressed in their best clothes, from the early hours of the morning they have made the traditional visits to the churches from which the brotherhoods leave, which have placed on the main altar of their temples the images that should have been a penance station but that, for second consecutive Year, the pandemic has prevented it.

What has not prevented have been the long lines of faithful To enter the temples, some, such as the church of El Salvador in Seville, would walk around the temple several times.

And it is that from this monumental church comes The Borriquita, the procession that officially opens Seville’s Holy Week, whose sculptural group has been placed on the main altar, and also welcomes the Christ of Love, the work of Juan de Mesa (1583-1627).

The Chapel of Jesus Stripped, the church where the Virgin of Peace and Our Father Jesús de la Victoria come out, the temple of La Hiniesta, that of the Virgin of Bitterness, that of La Cena or that of the Virgin of the Star, known as La Valiente, they were a hotbed of brothers and faithful to visit the images.

Except for the masks, the image of this Sunday in Seville could be that of a Palm Sunday from years ago: crowded, as are the bars and terraces.

The weather and the desire for processions after two years of drought has pushed the parishioners out into the street.

Local police in Andalusian towns and cities have controlled the gauges of the temples to guarantee compliance with hygienic-sanitary measures.

Malaga

In Malaga, the brotherhood that opens the Palm Sunday parades every year, the Pollinica, has celebrated the traditional Palmas Mass, and has encouraged people to decorate homes with this element and to post photos and videos on social networks with the hashtag # EngalanaTuBalcón.

The people of Malaga have queued to access this mass in the church of San Agustín, as well as in other temples and brotherhood house where the holders of the brotherhoods are exposed, as is the case of Captive Jesus and the Virgin of the Trinity, two of those with the most devotees in the city, and who go out in procession every Holy Monday.

Cordova

In cordoba, the Mosque-Cathedral has welcomed the traditional blessing of the palms in an act presided over by the bishop of the diocese and that has had the exceptional presence of the representatives of the brotherhoods and brotherhoods that should have gone out in procession.

Although there are no steps through the streets, the people of Cordoba have taken advantage of the good weather to stroll through the historic center and fill the squares and bars while they waited to access the temples that expose the images of Palm Sunday.

Neighborhoods like San Lorenzo or San Francisco their balconies are adorned with palms and olive trees in the false hope that ‘La borriquita’ or ‘El Huerto’ will make their parade that is already waiting for the second consecutive year.

Huelva

In Huelva The traditional procession of palms or the brotherhoods that make a penance station on this day have not left either, which has led Huelva people to enjoy the images in the temples, concentrating on those where they have their headquarters. La Borriquita, The Holy Supper, The Redemption and Mutilated.

Jaen

The bishop of Jaen, Amadeo Rodríguez, has presided over the Palm Sunday Eucharist in the Cathedral, which has been broadcast live by the accounts on the social networks of the Diocese and where the entrance with palms has been made solemnly but without a procession, to avoid the concentration of people.

In Jaén, the official route has been adorned with banners of images of the 19 brotherhoods and in Bernabé Soriano street, in addition to smelling of incense, large panels have been installed with images of all the steps and there has been a concert by the Municipal Music Band of Jaén of processional marches.

Cadiz

In Cadiz, Palm Sunday has been lived with very long queues and some crowds in the surroundings of the churches that today should have left with their steps, such as La Borriquita and El Despojado, while many bars and restaurants have filled their terraces taking advantage of the sunny day , although with a strong east wind.

As in the other provinces, the temples have opened their doors so that the people of Cadiz could visit the images and from early on they have waited long, as they have been. lived in the church of San José to see La Borriquita, or in Salesianos, to contemplate El Despojado.

Almeria

In almeria Nor has La Borriquita left, although the images of the pass can be visited in its temple, just as the faithful have done visiting their churches to Santa Cena, La Estrella, El Encuentro or La Soledad, that they should have done a penance station today.

grenade

In Granada A program of guided visits on Holy Week has been launched, in a day in which thousands of Granadans have toured the temples that house, among others, the popular Brotherhood of La Borriquilla that opens every year from the Parish of San Andrés , in the central Elvira street, the local Holy Week.

Holy Week takes place with the Andalusian provinces closed on the perimeter due to Covid-19 and with about 8,000 Civil Guard officers ensuring that mobility restrictions are met between them.

In the last 24 hours the number of infections by Covid-19 in Andalusia has been 981, lower than the two previous days, with 1,320 on Friday, and 1,329 this Saturday, while the deaths were three, twelve less than those notified yesterday Saturday.