The Andalusian PP paralyzes the affiliation of a former Citizens parliamentarian

The Andalusian PP leadership has ordered stop the application process for membership to the party presented this Friday by the former Deputy Minister of Education and former Citizens parliamentarian, Marta Escrivá, to respect “the stability agreement maintained by the Andalusian People’s Party and Andalusian Citizens until the end of the legislature.”

As reported in a statement, the leadership of the Andalusian PP has made this decision in agreement with the president of the PP of Seville, Virginia Pérez, after a conversation this morning.

The Andalusian PP recalls that it is an “open-door party in which everyone fits”, but specifies that “there is a stability agreement that we are going to fulfill “.

Marta Escrivá, elected regional parliamentarian for the first time in 2015, was appointed number two of the Minister of Education, Javier Imbroda, when he took over the department in January 2019, when PP and Ciudadanos arrived at the Andalusian Government.

Ten months later Escrivá was terminated in this position and appointed territorial delegate for Education in Seville, a position in which she remained another nine months, until Imbroda relieved her for “capacity, management and organizational issues” and referring to “a matter of confidence in the performance of her duties.”

After these circumstances occurred, Escrivá closed his stage in active politics.