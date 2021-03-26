The Andalusian Health Minister apologizes for going out without a mask: “I have suffered a mistake”

The Conversation Spain

ICUs after a year of pandemic: challenges and improvements

A nurse dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) caring for a patient affected by COVID-19. Rafael-Jesús Fernández Castillo, Author provided It was recently the first anniversary since an unknown virus to date paralyzed our lives worldwide. Although there was a history of other pandemics, no one would have imagined that the sociocultural clock would stop dead due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Perhaps the hardest part has been taken by the intensive care units (ICUs) of the hospitals. The situation has confronted them with a situation of great emotional charge, which has greatly influenced the personal and professional experience of each and every one of those who work in them. In particular, nurses, as specialists in patient care management, have had and still have a lot to tell. The difficulty of care in ICUs at the beginning of the pandemic As soon as the pandemic began, the uncertainty about the effects and consequences of the virus took a toll on all effects in ICUs. This was verified in a collaborative study between the University of Seville and the ICU of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital that sought to explore the experiences of ICU nurses during the first wave of COVID-19. The study brought to light that the humanization of healthcare, with protocols such as the extension of family visits, was diminished by prioritizing other emerging aspects that endangered the lives of patients. The isolation necessary to avoid the risk of contagion from professionals, added to the personal protective equipment (PPE), made it much more difficult to provide comprehensive care to the sick. On the other hand, the fear of the professionals, the lack of specific protocols and stock of adequate protection material, seriously affected the nurses. In this sense, the aforementioned uncertainty in the face of an unknown and very lethal virus was added to the fear of professionals of infecting other people around them. In fact, the situation experienced made many nursing professionals need psychological help and their ability to work as before was diminished. The fear of the unknown increased negative feelings, favoring the appearance of emotions never experienced in the ICU environment. Adding to the complexity of the situation was the little specific training in ICU for the newly hired staff. Nurses from other areas transferred to the ICU and professionals with no previous clinical experience ended up becoming victims of the pandemic by not being able to cope with ease. Patient in an intensive care unit undergoing extracorporeal oxygenation membrane treatment. Rafael-Jesús Fernández-Castillo The pandemic in the ICUs today: challenges and improvements One year later, the ICUs continue to work at maximum power, currently experiencing a tense calm awaiting a possible “fourth wave”. Many things have changed since the first wave, by experience or by necessity, although there are still challenges to overcome: 1. Immunized and with fewer infections Vaccination has greatly helped reduce the workload. The immunization of practically all of the health workforce, added to the expansion of knowledge about COVID-19, has mainly influenced the lower number of infections between health workers and the maintenance of a stable workforce. 2. Burnout The “burnout syndrome” continues to be evident in some professionals who see how all their attempts to save the lives of patients admitted to the ICU are in vain. For many of them, caring for a COVID-19 patient means, on many occasions, knowing that nothing is going to end well. 3. The creation of a critical and intensive care nursing specialty Nurses have been demanding this possibility for many years, with real practices in intra-hospital and extra-hospital settings that favor the subsequent incorporation of well-trained personnel. Although the scientific evidence supports this need, the attempts are unsuccessful on the part of the leaders. This specialty would have reduced the workload of regular team nurses who had to teach new professionals. 4. Science and society cooperation Thanks to the huge number of researchers from all scientific fields dedicated body and soul to COVID-19, we can say that progress is being made little by little in the treatment of the disease. However, without the collaboration of the population, keeping the security measures and the focused attention of the managers, we will never be able to embrace the “new normal”. Much remains to be done and, above all, much remains to be learned. Two things we have made clear after a year of pandemic. That without health you cannot enjoy anything; and that, without nurses, healthcare systems lose the most important thing: the humanity of care.