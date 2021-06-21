The analysis of the MotoGP German GP

06/20/2021

On at 19:03 CEST

Márquez has returned to win a MotoGP race 581 days later and took all the spotlights to clear up all the unknowns that had arisen about his sports career. Marc is back and with him the championship takes on a new dimension.

1 / We all win with the return of Márquez

581 days after his last victory, Marc has once again thrilled us all with a victory as unexpected as it is unappealable at the Sachsenring, a circuit that we could consider as the backyard of his home, since Cervera has already won eleven times, all consecutive and the last eight with a MotoGP. It is an important success for Marc, undoubtedly, but also for Honda, which was lost without its leader on the track, and for the championship itself, which needed the resurrection of one of its heroes. From Friday he showed that he was very well on this German circuit, in qualifying he missed the front row, but from the start he showed that he was going for everything. After the first corners, he already took the lead, overtaking Aleix Espargaró, surprising once more with the Aprilia, and took advantage of the fact that a few drops began to fall to open a gap that was decisive in the end. Congratulations Marc. Wonderful.

2 / Willpower

The victory at Sachsenring will be one of the ones that will last the longest in Marc Márquez’s memory, as he has had a very bad time over the last two years and, although he has never thrown in the towel, there have been times when his physical condition It has caused him many doubts. This triumph represents a balm for him and allows him to face the rest of the World Cup with greater tranquility but also with more confidence and security. On the way there are four operations after the bill on the humerus of his right arm, a serious infection that again delayed his return to activity, hours and hours of sacrifice and a huge rehabilitation work. The effort that he has put in has been brutal and his tears and those of all those who know the hell he has lived clearly reflected the magnitude of this victory, which is not one more in the 83 that he has already achieved.

3 / Viñales hits rock bottom

If in Barcelona we celebrated that MotoGP regained the heat of the fans, allowing the presence of 25,000 fans, at Sachsenring we have once again found a race behind closed doors. They assure us that there will be an audience in Assen and that in the two appointments in Austria, already in August and after the summer break, we will also find the warmth of the public. A pause to reflect is, possibly, what Maverick Viñales needs, a pilot of enormous talent, whom I appreciate and admire very much, but who seems to have lost his way. The change in the technical manager of his motorcycle has not taken effect and his performance in Germany has been a mirage. The result says it all. 21st on the grid, that is to say the penultimate & mldr; to finish 19th, last 25 seconds behind the winner. After winning in Qatar, I thought it would be his year. You have time to recover, but you must get on the train as soon as possible.