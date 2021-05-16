The analysis of the French GP of MotoGP

05/16/2021

1 / Márquez, the rain and its two falls

The final result of the French GP does not reflect the potential that Marc Márquez has shown throughout the Le Mans weekend, in which he has been very competitive in the rain and less in the dry, but he has shown that his recovery is positive , maintaining the progression that began with his particular start to the season in Portimao. His feelings are positive, the rhythm too and he just lacks the consistency that is gained by accumulating kilometers.

Marc has ended this race with brilliant moments, which made us remember the best Márquez, with others not so much, such as the two falls he starred in a race that he led. The rain, which allows you to ride the bike more comfortably, without using so much force, was an ally. He was the fastest in FP3 and we saw him leading the race before his first crash, moments that invite us to optimism.

2 / The emergence of Miller and the Ducati festival

The championship is even and very open. In France we experienced the fifth change of leader in five grands prix and, as in previous races, the details make the difference. While Viñales ‘drowned’ in the rain in a race that he could have won in the dry because the Yamahas were superior, Quartararo took the thorn off Jerez and Miller became the first Australian since Stoner in 2012 to win two consecutive races.

The Australian, against all odds, gave Ducati the second victory of the season, leading a double for the Italian firm in which no one believed dry and in which Zarco was second. Ducati’s potential is also reflected in the fact that Bagnaia, fourth, is only 1 point behind the leader, but Miller and Zarco follow him in a classification in which Borgo Panigale’s brand also dominates in Constructors and Teams.

3 / Gas Gas and the first victory in the World Cup

I was again amazed by the potential of the young Pedro Acosta, but I must admit that I was especially excited to see how a Spanish brand prevailed in the Moto3 race, a feat that we had not seen since the time of Derbi, the mark with which Márquez won his first title in 2010. Seeing Gas Gas win a race, even though today it is owned by KTM and the bike is a replica of the Austrian, it was really emotional and sensational. The Girona brand, initially dedicated to off road, trial and enduro, is now opening up to new horizons.

In this regard, we must not put buts in the triumph of Gas Gas, because we could also remember the successes of Manuel Poggiali with Gilera, a motorcycle that was one hundred percent a Derbi. Gas Gas, which already had victories in the Trial, Enduro and Supercross world championships, has had a MotoGP victory since Sunday with Sergio García Dols winning at Le Mans.