The analysis of the French GP of Formula 1

06/20/2021

On at 19:17 CEST

Max Verstappen achieved a spectacular victory at Paul Ricard that had turned uphill early in the race and in which the strategy adopted by Red Bull to overtake Mercedes was crucial.

1 / A punch on the table

The French GP was favorable this time to Max Verstappen and his Red Bull, who in addition to adding his fifth pole achieved his twelfth victory, the third of the season and also the thirteenth fastest lap, which earned him an additional point. It all came in a race that put the Dutchman uphill at the first corner when he blocked the rear wheels and went off the track, leaving the lead of the race in the hands of Lewis Hamilton. Fortune then gave Max a second chance and he was able to punch the table, not just to win at Paul Ricard but to make it clear after seven races that his intentions are serious this time. I have the impression that the whole season is going to be a close fight and consistency will be key. The judgments from now on will be paid at the price of gold.

2 / Mercedes, a monopoly in danger

Mercedes has won it all since 2014, with overwhelming dominance over its rivals. Today, however, this monopoly is in danger, more than ever. Max Verstappen and Red Bull want to and have shown they can too. The victory at Paul Ricard was a demonstration of speed, strategy and self-assurance, overcoming the driver’s error at the start. Lewis Hamilton, looking ahead and on his way to the eighth title, remains 12 points behind Verstappen and at a time when Red Bull is also dominating the constructors’ championship. The Austrians beat Mercedes in everything, from the strategy, recovering at the first stop the lead that Max let slip at the start and risking in a second stop to run with softer and fresher tires, the mechanic, with a car more unloaded on the straights.

3 / Pérez cries out for renewal

Sergio Pérez, who had won in Baku two weeks ago, achieved his second consecutive podium with Red Bull, crying out – making good the saying of ‘God begging and with the mallet giving’ – for his renewal. The Mexican’s benefits, which are increasing with each passing race, are being decisive for his team, with which he is more and more in tune every day. Pérez, who started fourth and came to lead the race, beat Valtteri Bottas in the last bars of the race and his performance, precisely, puts the future of the Finn in check, surrounded by many unknowns. Bottas was not able to stop Max on his comeback and neither could he stop Checo, who has already become a benchmark squire. These are details that can decide the most even World Cup.