The analysis of the Dutch MotoGP Grand Prix

06/27/2021

On at 18:26 CEST

Fabio Quartararo he has been mischievous again and dealt a blow to all his rivals in the race for the title on a weekend in which Marc Márquez overcame two crashes to finish seventh.

1 / Quartararo and the pending subject

Regularity was his pending issue and it seems that the French driver is willing to remove his thorn in this year, since not only is he the one that has won the most races in 2021 – four of the nine disputed – but he is the only one in motogp grill that has finished all the grands prix in points. He has had difficult races, like the one in Jerez, with his arms stiff and that forced him to undergo surgery, but there is no doubt that when we are about to cross the equator of the championship, he is the one best positioned to dethrone Joan Mir . Today, after a new exhibition at Assen, he is 34 points ahead of his compatriot Johann Zarco and 47 over Pecco Bagnaia. The pairing that Fabio Quartararo forms with the Yamaha M1 has established itself as the most constant, balanced and strong on the grid. The results reflect this.

2 / Márquez, all will

The victory at Sachsenring gave us back the excitement of seeing Marc Márquez at the top. The one from Cervera already warned then that the nightmare had not ended, that the triumph in that circuit in which he has already won eleven times was the product of a cluster of circumstances that he knew how to take advantage of better than anyone. At Assen, predictably, it was not easy for him. Two falls in training left him in an uncomfortable position for a race in which he endorsed that he is never afraid and that faith moves mountains. The final seventh place may seem like a failure, if we compare it with the victory of Germany, but considering how bad things have happened during these last two years it does not seem so to me. He is in clear progression and, despite the fact that there have been times when his physical condition has caused him many doubts, he is riding with more confidence and security.

3 / Viñales does not lower his guard

Last week I commented that Maverick Viñales had hit rock bottom and, thanks to his talent, has made a strong comeback in the Netherlands. Very strong in practice, from the first to the last, in the race he lacked the necessary confidence in the first laps to hook up with Bagnaia and Quartararo. The one from Roses, which this time did not go wrong, knew that a mistake could not be allowed and that initial precaution made him lose a few seconds that in the end prevented him from fighting for victory. He did treasure, however, that he had a good pace and that driving like this he is capable of fighting for everything. A space is now open to reflect with the summer break, since the World Cup pauses until next August 8, a time that Viñales will have a great time to think about the present and his future, looking for the best solutions. Quartararo leads him by 61 points, but no mission is impossible for a rider that many already see outside of Yamaha in the next exercise.