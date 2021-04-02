The analysis of 166,000 genomes supports the idea of ​​supercontagion as the engine of the covid-19 pandemic

The role of supercontagators as “perfect catalysts” of the pandemic due to covid-19 seems to be confirmed, according to the professors of the University of Santiago de Compostela Antonio Salas and Federico Martinon in a work published in the journal Science in January, and which has not yet been reviewed by other researchers.

“Holding a strain responsible for the chaos we are experiencing is a huge simplification of the pandemic algorithm,” say the scientists after analyzing more than 166,000 complete coronavirus genomes.

According to their estimates, supercontagators continue to be “the engine” of the current health crisis and can give rise to large outbreaks regardless of the strain predominant SARS-CoV-2.

The group led by Salas and Martinón decided to explore the supercontagion model in a much larger database than the one that had already been used in a work published by these authors in May 2020.

In this work, scientists address hundreds of events that occurred in different parts of the world throughout the pandemic. By exploring thousands of virus genomes, they managed to corroborate that a good part of the infections are explained by supercontagion. “It is very gratifying to see increasingly consistent evidence emerging that indicates the importance of supercontagion in the transmission of the virus,” says Salas.

The journal Science recently reported two supercontagion events that occurred in Boston during the first wave. “One of the two Boston events we already reported months ago along with dozens more, and the other event we couldn’t detect because we didn’t have access to the footage. Now that we were able to access a much larger database and using exactly the same methodology we used in May, we did detect it, as well as a few hundred more, ”he continues.

Strains and vaccines

For his part, Professor Martinón highlights “the importance of monitoring the strains that circulate in the world, because it can alert us to the need to establish preventive measures, as well as to re-orient, if necessary, the vaccines existing and those to come. It would be relatively easy to update the vaccines with the new variants that appear ”.

According to scientists from the Health Research Institute (IDIS), the appearance of new strains of the virus is not something extraordinary in the SARS- CoV-2. “Understanding the dynamics of the virus helps them to put strains such as the British, the Brazilian, or the Japanese into context. When it is said that one strain is more transmissible than another, it is important to put this statement in context, and not forget that the transmission pattern and social behavior are two powerful drivers of transmission. pandemic”, Explains Salas.

In general terms, a person who wears a mask and maintains social distance, prevents contagion, whether or not he is a carrier of one variant or another. On the other hand, a supercontagator is a perfect catalyst and can cause large outbreaks and thus turn a mutation that arises in a single individual, into a predominant mutation.

The valuation on the major or minor infectious capacity of strains should always be done in a relative context, the scientists say. “The infectious capacity of a strain is always studied in a specific geographic space and is compared against other variants that circulate in the same epidemiological context. However, not against all those that are circulating in the world or those that have already become extinct and that also, at certain times, were dominant in some place, ”explains Salas.

For the USC professor, “holding a strain responsible for the chaos we are experiencing is an enormous simplification of the pandemic algorithm, although it is an effective way to justify what we were unable to control at a social level. With current data, the so-called new strains were not circulating in Spain or were very minority in December, so it seems reasonable to think that ‘let’s save Christmas’ could be the trigger for this third wave ”.

Weight results

A few months after the start of the pandemic, the Salas and Martinón group released the first results of their research on the SARS-CoV-2 genome. In this first work, published in Genome Research, the researchers studied various aspects related to the origin of the virus starting from a zoonotic jump and discarding its artificial creation in a laboratory. They also analyzed their patterns of genomic variability on a global scale, the phylogenetic tree of SARS-CoV-2 and the dispersion of its strains throughout the world.

However, one of the most unpredictable results of the group was what led these authors to propose the supercontagion model in the transmission of the virus. This work was pioneering on an international scale and its results, with the passage of time, were gaining more and more weight, so that there are already many articles published in journals such as Science and Nature that endorse this proposal of the Galician group.

In a later article by the authors, and applying this same analytical model, they studied the pandemic patterns of the virus genome in Spain in its first wave of expansion. There they were able to observe that almost all the cases in the State were explained by the presence of five strains, and in particular, two of them reached almost 70% of all the infections in the database (B3a and A2a5).

At that time, the mutations that gave rise to B3a and A2a5 were absolutely dominant throughout the country.

