‘The Ana Rosa program’ once again ignores Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries

Last Wednesday, the documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive aired its last episode, a closing on which it has not been spoken in El Programa de Ana Rosa and has further evidenced the differences between the two Telecinco production companies.

This has been the second week that the morning space presented by Ana Rosa Quintana has chosen to ignore Rocío Carrasco’s testimony and not giving him minutes of debate in the regular gathering of the program.

Instead, Ana Rosa Quintana, Joaquín Prat and other collaborators have dedicated themselves to comment only on everything related to the reality show Survivors.

The gap between The TV Factory, producer of the Rocío Carrasco documentary, and Unicorn Content, the producer of Ana Rosa Quintana, has been patent week after week since the series began to air.

While Quintana has positioned itself from the first moment on the side of Rocío Flores, a collaborator of his program -from which he took the opportunity to make the odd appeal to his mother-, the presenters Carlota Corredera or Jorge Javier Vázquez have hinted at Quintana and his collaborators.

The explicit darts began as a result of a comment by the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, when mentioned La Fábrica de la Tele, and Jorge Javier Vázquez gave the reply: “Has Ana Rosa pronounced La Fábrica de la Tele? Listen, then this is already war“, he sentenced.

After these reproaches between the programs of different producers, it remains to be seen if the end of the docuseries will lead to reconciliation or whether estrangement will continue.