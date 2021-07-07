‘The Ana Rosa program’ dispenses with Javier Ruiz

Javier Ruiz, in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The journalist Javier Ruiz will not continue next season in El Programa de Ana Rosa, as El HuffPost has been able to confirm.

The newspaper Público has announced that Ruiz had been fired from the morning space of Telecinco “after his allegation about the fatal beating of Samuel and homophobia”, something that sources consulted by this medium deny.

In addition to Ruiz, other collaborators who participate in the political news gathering will not continue in the next season either.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.