The Amusement Park, George A. Romero’s lost movie, launches trailer and release date – Tomatazos

Fans of horror movies and the master of the genre, George A. Romero (El Diario de los Muertos – 62%, Land of the Dead – 73%) should be happy, because after more than four decades their film The Amusement Park, filmed in 1973 but never released, can be seen on the streaming platform Shudder, which specializes in horror, suspense and supernatural fiction titles.

The film will debut on the platform on June 8 and to celebrate the news, a trailer has just been released of what this never-before-seen film will be. The story follows an old man who prepares for what he thinks will be a normal day at an amusement park, however, he will soon find himself engulfed in a nightmare because of a bunch of spoiled kids, crazy motorcyclists and corrupt cops.

Three years ago, in 2018, the widow of the director and screenwriter, Suzanne, revealed that a never-before-seen film by Romero would be restored and released. Today we know that it is about The Amusement Park And it has attracted attention that the woman has described her as the most terrifying of the filmmaker. Then we leave the first trailer that promises will be a horrifying and unique experience for fans of the genre.

Filmed by Romero between The Night of the Living Dead – 96% and Dawn of the Living Dead – 92%, The Amusement Park is a bleak and haunting allegory where the attractions and distractions of an amusement park replace the many abuses that the elderly face in society.

The 4K digital restoration of the film was commissioned by the George A. Romero Foundation and performed by IndieCollect. Shudder, who will have the distribution rights, has advanced that the film was produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero and stars Lincoln Maazel (Martin – 93%) as the old man who is disoriented and increasingly isolated when the pains, the The tragedies and humiliations of aging America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds at an amusement park.

Romero was originally commissioned to direct The Amusement Park for the Lutheran Society, who wanted a movie to raise awareness about age discrimination and elder abuse. In his film, the filmmaker delivered an allegory about aging that terrified those who saw it at the time, so it was no longer released.

Seeing a first cut of the film, three years ago, Daniel Kraus, a collaborator of Guillermo del Toro, who discovered Romero’s never-before-seen film, considered the project a revelation and the filmmaker’s most overtly horrifying film. Tony williams, one of the few who could see The Amusement Park 30 years ago, he wrote:

The film is too powerful for American society … It must remain locked up without seeing the light of day. It was never shown publicly. The people who financed it did not allow it. And no wonder. It’s a hell. In Romero’s long career of criticizing American institutions, he was never so ruthless.

