Mexico v Panama – Concacaf Nations League | Jam Media / .
José Juan Macías is currently one of the best players in Mexican soccer, which is why he has caught the attention of teams from the old continent, a situation that makes his departure to European soccer more and more likely.
If for a few days the future of the #Chivas forward from #Guadalajara José Juan # Macías seemed linked to Lille, now #BorussiaDortmund has emerged as another possible destination for one of the most promising players in #LigaMX. ?? https: //t.co/eYqZzXswRf
– Transfermarkt.es (@TMes_news) June 2, 2020
Borussia Dortmund has shown in its series on Amazon Prime TV “Inside Borussia Dortmund ”
in episode four specifically that they have been observing the 20-year-old striker of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, JJ Macías and for which they are willing to offer this summer.
HOW MUCH DOES MACÍAS COST FOR DORTMUND? #LUPenCasa The number that BVB would launch for José Juan, pointed out @GusMenFox …
“I think before the pandemic, I was going to offer between 15 and 20 million dollars” … pic.twitter.com/FDxkRIvIO4
– FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 2, 2020
In the FOX Sports program “The Last Word”, journalist Gustavo Mendoza released the figure that the ‘bees’ board was going to offer for the Mexican file. Gustavo assured that Dortmund even before the pandemic had planned to offer between 15 and 20 million dollars for Macías, a figure that is surely more than what Guadalajara would have expected to receive for his goalscorer.
The price that Borussia Dortmund would offer for the Mexican is only two million euros less than or paid at the time by the ‘bees’ for Erling Haalnad, that is, incredible as it may seem, Haaland arrived in Dortmund for 22 million, nothing to do with the 90 million that the Norwegian is currently worth.