Mexico v Panama – Concacaf Nations League | Jam Media / .

José Juan Macías is currently one of the best players in Mexican soccer, which is why he has caught the attention of teams from the old continent, a situation that makes his departure to European soccer more and more likely.

Borussia Dortmund has shown in its series on Amazon Prime TV “Inside Borussia Dortmund ”
in episode four specifically that they have been observing the 20-year-old striker of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, JJ Macías and for which they are willing to offer this summer.

In the FOX Sports program “The Last Word”, journalist Gustavo Mendoza released the figure that the ‘bees’ board was going to offer for the Mexican file. Gustavo assured that Dortmund even before the pandemic had planned to offer between 15 and 20 million dollars for Macías, a figure that is surely more than what Guadalajara would have expected to receive for his goalscorer.

The price that Borussia Dortmund would offer for the Mexican is only two million euros less than or paid at the time by the ‘bees’ for Erling Haalnad, that is, incredible as it may seem, Haaland arrived in Dortmund for 22 million, nothing to do with the 90 million that the Norwegian is currently worth.