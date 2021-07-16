The Amorebieta clarifies that the signing of Guruzeta “is not yet official”

07/15/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

The Amorebieta Sports Society, which had announced the incorporation of the forward Gorka Guruzeta, has clarified a few hours later that the footballer “continues in talks with CE Sabadell”, his current club, “so his incorporation is not yet official.”

The Biscayan entity adds in its statement that the playerr “He had no record of the publication of his signing before closing his contract with CE Sabadell” and it assumes that the announcement “is the sole responsibility of SD Amorebieta.”

The signing of Guruzeta, if materialized, it would be the Basque club’s ninth for its premiere in LaLiga SmartBank after those of Mikel San José, Oier Luengo, Oscar Gil, Josu Orkoidi, Markel Lozano, Lander Olaetxea, Roberto Santamaría and Iker Amorrortu.

The Basques tied one goal with Burgos in their first pre-season friendly.