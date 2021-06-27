The Amodio and Tyrus keep their promises and inject 36 million euros into OHL

Related news

The brothers Luis and Mauricio Amodio, and the Tyrus fund, OHL’s top shareholders, have fulfilled their promise at the shareholders’ meeting and injected 36 million euros into the infrastructure group.

Inside of the approved refinancing plan, with the approval of the judge, the shareholders and the CNMV, in order to reduce its debt by 105 million euros, this operation was the second step to perform.

This same Thursday, the first capital increase of 35 million euros foreseen in the refinancing plan ended. It was hedged 98.13% during the pre-emptive subscription period and the remainder during the additional allocation period.

As reported by the construction company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), neither the reference shareholders, the Mexican brothers Amodio, nor Tyrus, a fund linked to Villar-Mir, had to attend this expansion. They had until Monday to make the second effective, as it has been.

Once said disbursements have been accredited, OHL has stated with the CNMV that all the precedent conditions have been met to which the restructuring was subject, provided for in the basic commitments contract or “lock-up agreement” signed on January 20, 2021, as well as in the execution deed of the Restructuring or “Restructuring Implementation Deed” dated 16 April 2021, referred to in the registration document and the note on the shares of the Capital Increase with Rights approved and registered in the official registries of the CNMV on June 3, 2021.

New Actions

The company plans that the new titles will be admitted to trading on June 28. This Friday, their titles fell by around 3.5%, to 0.62 euros per share, which adds to the 10.6% drop registered on Thursday, due to the dilution that these operations represent for shareholders .

However, the company has managed to stay above the price to which its shares fell last January, when it announced the operation and its shares fell to 0.51 euros per share.

The builder’s plan establishes another future expansion through debt capitalization as compensation for loans to meet the partial capitalization of OHL bonds in an amount of just over 68 million euros.