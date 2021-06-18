The ammonium-rich clays of Ceres

Ceres, a dwarf planet in the asteroid belt, is currently considered an ancient oceanic world since NASA’s Dawn mission studied this planetary body between 2015 and 2018, and discovered evidence of the presence of water and cryovolcanic activity ( a form of low-temperature volcanic activity, where molten ice – of water, usually mixed with salts, or of ammonia – acts as molten rock). Quite unexpectedly, a wide variety of ammonium-rich minerals were identified on its surface, including phyllosilicates, carbonates, and chlorides.

A scientific team led by researchers from the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA) in Spain has studied the stability of clays rich in ammonia, such as those found on the dwarf planet Ceres by NASA’s Dawn mission. The analysis and characterization of these minerals, exposed in the laboratory to extreme planetary conditions, is of great interest as it will serve for the development of instruments for future space exploration missions.

Researchers at the Center for Astrobiology have combined different analytical techniques together with experimental simulation to characterize these minerals in detail and evaluate their stability. The existence of minerals with ammonium scattered on the surface of Ceres has opened a great debate about their origin, since this type of minerals is generally found at greater distances from the Sun. As Victoria Muñoz-Iglesias, researcher at the CAB and main author of the work, “The study of the temporal stability of these minerals under the conditions of the surface and subsurface of Ceres can help to find the answer to this uncertainty”.

In this research, which has been published in the academic journal Applied Clay Science, a first experimental approach has been made. Specifically, ammonium montmorillonite clay, together with ammonium chloride, was characterized after being subjected to low temperature and high vacuum conditions for several days. The results indicate that the state of aggregation of the samples plays a key role in both stability and spectroscopic response.

Ceres. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech / UCLA / MPS / DLR / IDA)

The combination of different techniques, such as Raman and Infrared spectroscopies (near IR and medium IR), X-ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy, has allowed researchers to identify in detail the presence of the different molecules. depending on your environment. Thus, researchers have been able to distinguish between the ammonium ion deposited on the surface of the clay and that located within the layers of the phyllosilicate.

For Muñoz-Iglesias, “The analysis of mineral textures exposed to extreme planetary conditions through the use of different spectroscopic techniques is of great interest for future space missions where it is planned to use this type of technique.” From the data obtained in this work and from future analyzes, it will be possible to create a database that will include spectra of target minerals obtained under different conditions of temperature, pressure and state of aggregation. (Source: CAB)