© .

Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

MEXICO – Optimism, fresh fruits, turning away from selfishness, enjoying heaven and earth, staying informed and looking for a path to spirituality, are part of the « Decalogue to get out of the coronavirus and face the new reality », presented by the pesidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

« To see and understand, we must assume the construction of the new normality with these actions and attitudes, » he said in a video that was broadcast on the Internet.

López Obrador asked citizens to do so « independently, with judgment and with responsibility. »

Through the video, AMLO considered that Mexicans « have already had enough time to familiarize ourselves with the medical recommendations and sanitary provisions » promoted by the country’s Health authorities « and now is the time to put them into practice following our own criteria «

« We must fully recover the sense of freedom and decide ourselves based on what we have learned how to protect ourselves from contagion and disease, » said López Obrador.

Decalogue to get out of the coronavirus and face the new reality: https://t.co/8GD5ghxht2 Video: https://t.co/5hLwlxbbUd pic.twitter.com/hwUqE6l2fR – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 13, 2020

Decalogue

1.- Keep informed

He asked to abide by the recommendations, he pointed out although he stated that the population already had to become familiar with the recommendations and asked that each one be held responsible for the epidemic that has already killed more than 16,000 Mexicans.

« In this stage towards the new normality, we must fully recover the sense of freedom and decide for ourselves, based on what we have learned, how to protect ourselves from contagion and disease, » he said.

2.- Act optimistically.

« The good mood helps to face adversities much better, » he added.

3.- Back to selfishness

He asked to turn away from selfishness and individualism

« Let’s be caring and humane. If we have more than we need, let’s try to share it, « added AMLO

« Nothing produces more happiness than the practice of fraternity, » said the president.

4.- Get away from consumerism

At this point he asked not to be materialistic and to move away from consumerism.

« Happiness does not reside in the accumulation of material goods, it is not achieved with luxuries,

5. Prevention

He recalled that in the face of the danger of contagion and disease, the best medicine is prevention.

« Be it this pandemic, or any that may come, knock on wood. But under any circumstance, any disease, it is best to prevent. The best medicine is prevention, « he said.

« In addition to adopting the measures so clearly disclosed by the health authorities, let us take care of our health, trying to lose weight and try to live calmly, without anxiety, without stress, » he recommended.

6. Defend the right to enjoy nature.

“Let us defend the rights to enjoy the sky, the sun, the puero air, the flroa, the fauna and all nature.

7. Eat well

“Let’s opt for the natural, for the fresh, for the nutritious. One of the alternatives is the blessed corn, which occurs throughout Mexico. You can do a lot with corn. ”

He recommended eating beans, vegetables, seasonal fruits, and consuming fish and tuna.

He asked to avoid eating junk food.

8. Do physical exercise

« Let’s exercise according to our age and our physique. Get up, run, meditate and apply everything you consider to be good for your body, your body, » he said.

9. Eliminate racism and discrimination

“Eliminate racist, class, sexist and discriminatory attitudes in general. Let’s reinforce our cultural values, our cultures, make no mistake, education is very important, but culture is more important, ”said the president.

10. Path to spirituality

“Whether we have religion or not, look for a path of spirituality, an ideal, a purpose in life. Something that strengthens you internally and that strengthens you in your self-esteem and that keeps you active, excited, happy, fighting and loving loved ones, neighbor, nature and the country, « concluded the Mexican president.

MORE NEWS ON MSN: