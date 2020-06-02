During this period of quarantine I have decided to focus my political training on the history of the United States of America and its Native Americans. I consider the history of these of and the indigenous nations that they founded to be deeply interesting. I will address a story that, in summary, will highlight in depth the most damaging events that promoted the debacle of the lifestyle of the natives in the American continent.

The arrival of European troops on American soil represented a milestone in the history of the so-called “new continent”. For the purposes of the reflective purpose of this article, it is necessary to review the origin of the European military expeditions in America to verify how the first colonies.

Likewise, it is important to highlight the historical confrontations of a warlike nature between the American Indians and the Europeans. invaders. It is also necessary to analyze, from a historical perspective, the events that determined scenarios such as the Seven Years’ War, the Canadian War and the War of Independence of the United States.

Likewise, it is necessary to visualize the internal problems of the colonies constituted on American soil. Similarly, it is important to highlight the process by which tribes, in intimate connection with the land and its ancestral knowledge, come into conflict with a new social scheme that subjects and subjugates them to European culture, conditioning their lifestyle, culture and existential vision.

This context affected all indigenous communities in all their variations. Both nomads and those established in settlements where they managed not only to survive the thaws, but to use them to their advantage to develop farming methods as old as they were useful in a continent where the survival of the strongest and rivalry between tribes they were the daily bread.

On the other hand, the arrival of the Vikings led by Enrik the Red, inter-tribal slavery, warrior rites and culture and courage, communal organization, councils of elders where great warriors and shamans met, represent the most important historical and sociological aspects to consider in this article.

There is a historical leap that in my opinion highlights the most racial and religious aspects of the western empires and the flexibility of some, depending on the circumstances of their imperialist interests in the nations where they had interference.

During the massacres and alliances generated from 1520 to 1876, many heroes who fought against imposed imperial laws would become known, such as the false treaties of coexistence by which colonies of different empires had been established. In North America colonies of different nationalities existed, generating strong tensions, commercial relations, and widespread massacres against the natives, under religious, political, and racial precepts.

Gregory Doval, author who tells in a simple but very enriching way where the so-called “American dream” arises, in a country full of lies, cruelty, imperialist domination and violation of human rights. I will take the opportunity to show the data that the aforementioned author exposes us in his research, from which we can learn in a substantial way. Then, we have other equally important works that deal with the indigenous colonial issue as well as the history of the Western War by the University of California, indigenous essayist, writer and feminist. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz in your book History of the Indigenous Movement in the United States or the expansive work of the veteran US military from the Indian Affairs Agencies Peter Cozzens in his work The Earth Cries.

The history of the Native Americans is extremely interesting, it gathers enriching experiences and a different vision of the history of the United States, contradicting its imperial message based on oppression and false liberties.

This alternative historiography recounts real events from the North American indigenous perspective, revealing all that the creation of the United States of America as a nation entailed after the independence of its 13 colonies in 1783. All this while there were constant rebellions indigenous led by Red Eagle, Chief Joseph, Geronimo, Black Hawk, Pontiac, Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Blue Jacket among other indigenous leaders of the resistance against the colonists, looters of gold, the Rangers and the “Dragons” of the Union cavalry.

This sequence of events would generate what was later known as the American Civil War, the Second World War, and the Vietnam War, war contexts with a common element: an overwhelming and imperial doctrine of free peoples.

These conflicts could not be sustained without the great media of the United States. its postmodernism it imposes its reality against the truth of other peoples. This historical struggle is 500 years old since the arrival of the Spanish on the American continent, and it almost meant the extinction of the Native Americans. This historical trance shaped one of the most criminal and aggressive countries on the globe.

I will take into account some historical episodes that I consider relevant, as well as information regarding the development of these almost 500 years of resistance, where there were periods of peace and bloody moments of irreconcilable tension with murders, battles and indiscriminate massacre against North American Indians.

In 1924 the full rights of American citizenship to the Indians who remained on the reservations were recognized. The Indian Reorganization Law He destroyed the traditional system of chiefs, turning reserves into micro-states, which had their own constitution, parliament, and division of powers. Power had passed from traditional families to mestizos. During the government of Dwight Eissenhawer (1890-1969) 34th President of the United States, they began to introduce the natives to white society.

The Native Americans lived a period of adaptation to the common American life that did not have good results. The indigenous people were given work, but many lost it, getting into debt and losing their houses, many returned to the reserve even though some had been closed. This resulted in the formation of ghettos of natives in large cities, forming a problem of social order.

At the beginning of the second half of the 20th century, some natives were recruited into the army to be sent to Vietnam, they were psychologically affected. To the to return to their lands, their integration in their respective communities was difficult.

Consequently, in 1968 the National Council was founded to be in charge of coordinating financial aid for the Indians. Then the American Indian Movement (nicknamed Red Power). In 1972 the office of Indian Affairs was founded, in 1975 the Self-Determination and Education Act was promulgated, which reaffirmed the sovereignty of the Tribal Council, in 1978 the law for the Freedom of Worship for Native Americans.

In 1969 an indigenous organization called IOATC (Indians of All Tribes) occupied Alcatraz Island to claim indigenous rights to land. abandoned. The American Indian Movement had actively participated. The following was proposed:

A Spiritual Center.

An Indigenous Ecology Center that would do scientific research to reverse air and water pollution.

A large Indigenous training school, which would run a restaurant, provide job training, spread the indigenous arts, and teach “the noble and tragic facts of indigenous history,” such as the trail of tears and the Wound Knee massacre. In addition, a memorial would be built to remember that the island was a prison for imprisoning and executing indigenous leaders.

During Richard Nixon’s presidency, indigenous residents had to leave Alcatraz in June 1971. Jack Farbes and David Risling, after negotiate with the federal government, they obtained ownership of the lands near Darcis where they established Alcatraz’s demands. During that period of protest, the lawsuits became laws, a period of great activism that sometimes led them to ally with the NCAI (National Congress of American Indians).

March of Broken Treaties (1972)

During the height of the war of Vietnam, there was a coalition of eight indigenous organizations: AIM, the National Indigenous Brotherhood of Canada (later renamed the Assembly of First Nations), the Human Rights Fund for Indigenous Peoples, the National Council of Indigenous Youth, Congress National Indigenous Commission, the National Congress on Indigenous Work, the Council on Indigenous Leadership Training, and the United States Indigenous Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction.

They organized the Broken Treaty Path with a twenty-point report focused on the responsibility of the federal government to implement the treaties and thus guarantee indigenous sovereignty.

The American government had broken a total of 371 treaties since the independence of the 13 colonies in 1783. After the experience of the March of Broken Treaties, the American Indian Movement is analyzing the experience of the Black Panthers for the solidarity shown by the Africanist population. This radicalization, as well as the abuses and contradictions of the indigenous governments predisposed to the Agencies and the federal police of the USA made the following year burst in a new beginning for the Native Americans and the muscle of the American Indian Movement in Wound Knee in 1973.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

Related