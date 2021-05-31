The American girls that the “Migration” expelled to Mexico return

A Honduran woman with Two daughters with US passports returned to California this Saturday69 days after the Border Patrol expelled them to Mexico, considering that they were not eligible to enter the country despite being citizens.

“It is not legal that they do not allow my daughters to enter their country”Undocumented Honduran Gladys Alvarenga, mother of Naydelyn and Vianela, 12 and 10 years old, respectively, and American by birth, told Efe. The woman’s other son, David, 5 years old and from Honduras, was traveling with them.

On March 21, the family tried to cross the Mexican border with the United States in California, but immigration agents, according to Alvarenga explained to Efe, did not allow her to enter because she is undocumented, despite entering with minor children and that two of they are Americans.

The United States Government is expelling thousands of immigrant families and asylum seekers who cross the border on the grounds of the risk of contagion by covid-19.

Naydelyn, the eldest of the daughters, explained that she showed her US passport to the officer and, even, Vianela explained that she wants to enter the armed forces when she is the required age.

But, said the mother, the border agent ignored the girls and their request so that the American minors could stay in the country with the father of one of them, a legal resident who lives in Atlanta (Georgia), but the uniformed man rejected that possibility. claiming that the little ones should stay with their mother.

“Still the Mexican immigration officer who received us told the United States agent ‘Hey, you can’t send them here, they are Americans’, but the border agent just closed the door, ”said the 35-year-old woman.

The mother then called a local office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which sent a representative to pick up the family to take them to a hotel and days later to a shelter.

Photo: EFE / Manuel Ocaño

Mrs. Alvarenga, who lived for years as an undocumented person in the United States and had to return to her country with her daughters to take care of her mother and maternal grandmother, sick with cancer, told Efe that they will analyze whether they sue the US Government for having put girls at risk by expelling them from their own country.

“Just 15 days before that incident, in Mexico an aunt of my daughters was kidnapped, you can imagine how (the girls) felt when they were thrown out of their country at midnight”, said the woman.

Mother and children stayed for several weeks at the El Puente shelter in Tijuana (Mexico) and obtained the support of the legal organization Al Otro Lado, which helps migrants between Tijuana, San Diego and Los Angeles.

On Saturday morning, a volunteer from Al Otro Lado, Jenn Budd, accompanied the family to the entrance of the San Ysidro gatehouse.

Budd, a former intelligence agent for the San Diego (California) Border Patrol who now helps migrant rights organizations, reassured Ms. Alvarenga before she spoke to the uniformed officers.

The inspectors at the checkpoint “cannot prevent their passage,” said the ex-agent.

“If they do that, I will give them a scandal; we even receive unaccompanied foreign children, why aren’t we going to receive American girls with their mother “, He said.

Finally this time they were able to enter, along with at least eight other families, and will remain for a time in Chula Vista, California.

“For now the priority is going to be that my children study, because none of them speak English,” said the mother of the family.