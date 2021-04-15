The American Boxing Olympic Qualification was canceled

It’s official: the Boxing Pre-Olympic that was to be held in Buenos Aires from May 10 to 16 was canceled due to the increase in coronavirus cases, within the framework of the second wave that reached Argentina. Because of this, the 49 places that were going to be distributed (33 men and 16 women) for the Tokyo Games that will take place this year, they will be awarded by ranking.

As reported by the IOC through an official statement, the magnitude of the competition, the trips to and from Buenos Aires that it requires and the large number of people involved, were the main factors that, taking into account the great advance of the Covid- 19, could not guarantee adequate sanitary conditions for participants.

This was the only opportunity that American athletes had to qualify for Tokyo since, also because of the pandemic, the world pre-Olympic that was to be played in Paris in June suffered the same fate.

Therefore, according to the rules of the COl, “in case the European or American pre-Olympics could not be organized, the quotas would be awarded according to the rankings as of June 14, 2021.” This means that, with the recent cancellation, the Argentine representatives who will travel to Japan will be Ramón Quiroga and Mirco Cuello, the best in the AIBA ranking.

What’s more, Tuti Bopp, who was training with the boxing team to reach the pre-Olympic, would not have a chance to qualify since he has no points in the ranking. Meanwhile, those who still dream of being in Tokyo are Lucía Pérez, Brian Arregui and Francisco Verón. The classification, in the case of Pérez, depends on whether a place is released. For Arregui to be there, Maestre should get off the Games and Verón, for his part, is subject to the criteria of the IOC Boxing Task Force to prepare his ranking.

Finally, the pending places in America are the following: in men, 5 in flyweight, 5 in featherweight, 5 in light, 4 in welterweight, 4 in medium, 4 in light heavy, 3 in heavy and 3 in super heavy; and in women, 4 in fly, 3 in feather, 3 in light, 3 in welterweight and 3 in middleweight. At the same time, some more could be released when the remaining world quotas are distributed, which will also be awarded taking into account the ranking.

