The America Cup is in danger

06/04/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

The Copa América has less and less support for it to be held. After the news about a possible mutiny by the Seleçao players so that the tournament is not played this summer, a new scandal is added in the new country that for a few days is now the main venue of the tournament, Brazil.

According to the Brazilian media Globoesporte, An employee of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), has formally denounced this Friday the president of the entity, Rogério Caboclo, for sexual and moral harassment.

The complaint document details the abuses he suffered since April last year, among which he describes that the president of the CBF would have tried to force the employee to eat a dog biscuit, while calling her “bitch & rdquor ;, or questions like” she masturbated & rdquor;, in addition to several similar episodes in trips or meetings of the CBF in the presence of other managers.

The official has asked that the alleged perpetrator be investigated and punished. According to the account, the abuses occurred when the Caboclo was under the influence of alcohol. Among the functions of the worker, would be to hide drinks in strategic places so that the president could drink during working hours.

This complaint occurs the same week that Caboclo has managed to bring the controversial Copa América to Brazil, leaving aside the initially scheduled venues such as Argentina and Colombia.

Everything indicates that there is an internal current among Brazilian internationals who play in Europe to avoid participating in this Copa América, and this new episode exacerbates the crisis.

The pressure is getting stronger so that this Copa América is not played under normal conditions, and now Conmebol has a new issue on the table to deal with.