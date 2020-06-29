In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

For several years now, we have been living in an increasingly even war between AMD and Intel over the dominance of the processor sector: on the one hand the Intel Core and on the other the Ryzen, the latter being almost always cheaper.

If you are willing to give AMD a chance or just want to make a quality leap to your PC, now you can do it taking advantage of Amazon’s offer on the Ryzen 9 3900X, a high-end chip that has dropped to just € 449.

This high-end processor has all the power necessary to run any type of app, both productivity and otherwise, including the most demanding games on the market.

To put this price in context, just go to PcComponentes, which sells it a little more expensive (for € 477) or Coomod (which has it at € 479).

Its counterpart is the Intel Core i9-9900K, although it is much more expensive since its price on Amazon stays above 500 euros, so it is clear that once again AMD squeezes the price of its chips to the maximum to guide them as a low cost alternative.

Needless to say, it has to the Ryzen 9 offers spectacular performance, premium high-end, able to run any type of application very smoothly, be it graphic design, video editing or even games, although in the latter case you are going to need a good dedicated graphic.

Keep in mind that if you are going to install a new processor in your computer, you need the hardware to be compatible, that is, a suitable motherboard and a power supply capable of supplying the necessary energy to the chip so as not to have any type of problems.

