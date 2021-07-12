The AMD 4700S will power 80 designs, but are they the “discard” of the PS5 SoCs?

The AMD 4700S is an enigmatic processor for their resemblance to the SoC that the manufacturer has customized to motorize the PlayStation 5 console and for a silent launch that has not had the usual briefings or press releases. Perhaps that is why speculation has come to define it as “faulty” PS5 chips.

The AMD 4700S Desktop Kit includes a small motherboard, the processor, a fan similar to the official Ryzen Wraith Stealth, 8 or 16 Gbytes of GDDR6 push-in memory, the controller and various I / O modules.

CPU-Z recognizes the CPU 4700S as a Ryzen processor, although AMD does not officially market it that way. On your website it appears as a 8-core 16-wire chip based on 7nm Zen 2 architecture. One of the first testers says that it is designed to operate with a frequency of up to 3.2 GHz and a bandwidth of 14 Gbps.

Ariel, the PS5 SoC, share most of the specs of this 4700S, the controller and the connection to the GDDR6 memory, which as you know is used in graphic environments and is different from the DDR4 that we use in PCs.

Another major difference is that it has the GPU disabled, which indicates that this kit is designed to work with external cards pushed into a PCIe x16 expansion slot with only four lanes, which limits it to low-midrange graphics such as the ones. RX 550, RX 590, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1060 that AMD cites as compatible.

Are AMD 4700S chips scrapped for PS5?

Asked by the individual, the manufacturer told Tom’s Hardware that “this kit is a unique solution, designed to address the performance needs with high number of cores for the mainstream market.” I mean, there is no precise answer.

Theories speak of “scrapped” Ariel chips that have been recycled to create this solution if they cannot maintain the clock speeds that Sony’s console demands or are too thermally inefficient. Other theories speak of prototypes of Ariel.

Be that as it may, here is another solution from AMD that, leaving aside its similarities (and controversies) with the PS5 SoC, we are going to see a lot in the coming weeks. “We expect to see more than 80 designs on the market from our partners… Prices for these systems will be announced in due course,” said AMD.

At the moment, these AMD 4700S are only sold in Asia, although we hope they will reach the international market. Apparently so far, prices will go from 300 to 700 dollars depending on the configuration.

