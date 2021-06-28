The ambition of Raúl de Tomás

06/27/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

In the fifth and last chapter of the documentary RCDE Inside: L’Espanyol, la nostra vida ‘, carried out by the ‘TV3’ chain with the help of the communication department of the RCD Espanyol, highlights the celebrations for promotion to the First Division and the exciting and ambitious reflections by the president Chen yansheng and of Raúl de Tomás.

The blue and white striker was insatiable in the face of the club’s new stage in Primera. “The fans are going to demand us and that must be the mentality & rdquor ;, commented the Raúl de Tomás.

Statements that contrast with those of the CEO, Josep Maria Duran, who calls for prudence: “You have to be realistic and pragmatic. The first thing is to consolidate ourselves in Primera & rdquor ;.

The president of the entity was also cautious, Chen yansheng, with some reflections for an exciting future: “I am proud of all the people of the club and of being the president. We have taken a step back to take two forward, but we have a lot of work to do. We seek to jump and grow, but wisely. We want the club to be stronger & rdquor ;.

Dani Pastor, physical trainer of the RCD Espanyol, explained that they were the team of all LaLiga SmartBank that more kilometers did. El Español will face the next season with the main challenge of consolidating in the First Division.