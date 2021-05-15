The “ambiguous” message from the father of the girls in Tenerife

Two friends of Tomás Gimeno, the father of the disappeared girls Anna and Olivia, have spoken with a Telecinco journalist about a message that both received by way of farewell and that, according to his testimony, it sounded somewhat “ambiguous.” Although the content has not transcended, its existence makes them fear an unwanted outcome for the disappearance of father and daughters, of which this Friday is already 16 days old.

The trail of Olivia and Anna and their father, Tomás Gimeno, is lost on April 27.

As Telecinco has published on its news website, those who have spoken “off camera” with the journalist María Gutiérrez, from Informativos, have been two of Gimeno’s best friends. These will have counted “anguished” that they received the message before the trail was lost and that both have collaborated in the search.

Nothing has been published about the content of these messages, except that they are in the power of the agents of the Civil Guard in charge of the investigation and that, according to those who received it the night before, does not feed hope. They describe it as’ ambiguous’ and ‘disconcerting’, sounding like farewell and one of the girls’ father’s friends acknowledges that “He doesn’t think this is going to end well, that the worst is expected.”

However, this is not the general feeling of the family environment, which has joined in the calls for the little ones to return home. His mother, Beatriz Zimmermann, does not lose hope and they continue with the actions to ask for help through the media and social networks. The last has been that of share new photos of girls changing their hair to a brown color considering that their natural blonde could have been dyed, much more striking, according to La Información.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

On the other hand, another friend of the father, Toni Herrera, has shown his conviction in statements to Cadena COPE that Gimeno will return the girls. “If they investigate your movements and block your accounts, you will have no choice but to reconsider and return. He must realize that he does not have many exits and that he will not have a different life elsewhere, since he will not even be able to enroll his daughters in a school. And it is totally impossible for me to raise girls in the jungle ”, he assured.

Read more

He has also added that he sees unable to his friend to harm his daughters and that what he thinks is that “it got out of hand and did not measure the consequences, but I trust that soon everything will be solved. I am quite hopeful, what I am not considering is that he is in Tenerife. I think it is in Cape Verde or somewhere in South America, since it is not going to move with the ship to stay here. Furthermore, the farewell messages that he sent to everyone around him would not make sense ”.

ON VIDEO | The Government delegate calls for citizen collaboration in the search for girls