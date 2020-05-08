Like Netflix or HBO, Amazon Prime Video is a platform that allows access to thousands of movies, series and documentaries under subscription. However now Amazon Prime Video customers will also have the ability to buy or rent movies, since the platform has launched its new Prime Video Store.

The Prime Video Store available in Spain

The new one Prime Video Store launches today in Spain, France, Italy, Canada and Australia, thus joining the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, where it has been available for some time. This will allow us to rent and buy recent movies, series or documentaries without having to wait for subscription services. Already at launch we can see titles like “Sonic”, “Jumanji, the next level” or the acclaimed “Joker”.

The Prime Video store brings its customers novelties or classics from the best local and international studios, available to rent or buy, thus adding to the large catalog of entertainment already available on Amazon Prime Video.

In the Prime Video Store we will find films from Disney, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate, in addition to national productions such as those of Mediaset Spain.

To find and buy or rent these movies, we can see a new tab on Primevideo.com and Prime Video applications for smart TVs, smartphones, consoles and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Every purchase we make in the Prime Video Store will be added to a new section called “My space” permanently. For rentals we will have the title available for 30 days after the rental, however once the reproduction has started we have 48 hours to see it. Payments will be made through the 1-Click system, so they do not require confirmation, although in the European Union we have 14 days to return an accidental or unwanted purchase that we have not seen.

