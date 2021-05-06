The Amazon Kindle is on sale for a limited time

Kindle with front light. Photo: amazon.com

The Amazon Kindle is one of the leading e-book readers on the market. More than 30,000 buyers praise its reliability and performance. And now, for a limited time, this popular device is on offer with 28% off its original price, leaving it at $ 65

And to further sweeten the deal, this discounted device comes with the option of three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

The new generation of the already iconic e-book reader features an integrated front light. Like most Amazon-branded products, it also includes free Prime delivery, which means it will be at your door the day after you order it.

One buyer calls the device an “outstanding upgrade to the original Kindle at an affordable price,” while another notes that it has “everything you need and it doesn’t have what you don’t need.”

Please note that this Kindle device is only available on sale for a limited time, so grab yours before the price changes.

BUY IT, Kindle with integrated front light for $ 64.99 (28% off) at amazon.com

Access to millions of titles

While the device comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, buyers who are already subscribed to the service can decline it by selecting the “No Kindle Unlimited” option before adding the device to the cart.

And if you already have a Kindle or prefer to read on your tablet, phone or computer, you can enjoy all the benefits of Kindle Unlimited for a two-month period for just $ 4.99! The original price would be $ 19.98.

To enjoy the offer, just visit the Kindle Unlimited registration page here. Choose the two-month offer, click “Join Kindle Unlimited” and follow the instructions. As with any Kindle Unlimited subscription, it can be canceled at any time.

This extraordinary promotion gives Kindle Unlimited subscribers access to millions of titles far cheaper than their equivalent paper editions.

Often times, Kindle Unlimited users pair the service with an Amazon Kindle device, such as the discounted option in the photo above.

Using this method, users can access millions of titles from a very thin and portable device, and save the planet in the process. At the end of the day, you will cut with the paper and you will stop cutting down trees.

