The Amazon Ghost Seller Scam That Sells at Half Price: Here’s How It Works | Technology

With tens of thousands of third-party sellers and millions of products for sale, Amazon is the world’s largest marketplace. And just like in street markets or shopping centers, pickpockets and other criminals move like a fish in water, Scammers who try to take advantage of the most unsuspecting shoppers can be found on Amazon.

It is this tracking that has allowed us to detect these days a fraud which is not new, but is still active: that of the ghost sellers who sell for half price on Amazon and never ship the merchandise.

You will think that it is enough to request the return through Amazon and voila … But it is not that simple, because the money has not gone through Amazon. Intrigued?

We will explain what this scam consists of, how to detect it, how to avoid it, and what to do if you have been deceived and have been scammed for amounts that can exceed 800 euros.

The scam of third-party sellers on Amazon

The “modus operandi”

What is the Amazon Ghost Sellers Scam?

Is about external vendors who sell highly desirable and sought-after products, at half price. Mainly laptops, televisions, cameras, graphics cards, but also refrigerators, bicycles, and in summer, even inflatable pools.

They are products that have a certain value, so that although the price is a bargain, with a discount of 50% or even more, the product still costs more than 400 or 500 euros.

We detect it by tracking Amazon’s Products of the Moment, which are the items that are sold the most in the store at all times. How these scams are very cheaply priced They sell a lot in a short time and that is why they appear on this list.

Here you can see a screenshot we made of these ghost sales, where three laptops and two graphics cards are sold with round prices of 400 and 500 euros, despite having very different specifications. Its real price is between 40 and 100% higher:

We have already identified the hook: Products in high demand at specific times (graphics cards and laptops in pandemic, swimming pools in summer), at greatly reduced prices.

The fraud

So far everything seems normal. The product is very discounted but it is not a gift eitherThey are not selling you a laptop for 50 euros but for 500 euros, although its real price is 1,000 euros. In Amazon bargains abound, so it is not so rare to find these prices.

If you look at the store file, they always tend to have good opinions. In most cases because those opinions are real, as we are going to see.

But the scam begins to materialize when you enter the product file and read the description. There it is explained that if you pay through Amazon the payment will be canceled, before paying you must contact the seller via email. We can see it in this real scam that the forero thewildmatt tells in the Fujistas photographic forum.

A variant of this is that if you have already made the payment, they send you an email impersonating Amazon where they say there has been a problem with the payment, that you do it again through a link in that email.

Although this already seems enough to raise suspicions, many shoppers, tempted by the low price and encouraged by the store’s good ratings, decide to move on.

If you do not make the payment through Amazon (or the seller has canceled it) and you contact them through email, that is when the scam begins. They send you an email very similar to the ones from Amazon with the checkout process but, and this is where the catch lies, they ask you to make the payment by transfer:

As you can see, they mimic Amazon emails but have slightly different names: they are not amazon.es or amazon.com, but az-amazon.

If you make the payment, you have already been hunted. They receive money in their bank without going through Amazon and they will never send you the productsimply because they don’t have it. They will give you a few days to secure the money, saying that the order is on its way, and then they will disappear.

History repeats itself

As we have mentioned, we have detected this scam these days, in April 2021. But we have tracked it online at least until 2019, as it appears in the Amazon sellers forum itself.

It is a type of theft that raises many questions:

Why does it continue to occur after so long?

Why are some of these accounts still active after being reported?

Why do these sellers, if they are scammers, have such high marks?

Hacked seller accounts

All those questions answer themselves if we realize one thing: they are not accounts created by cybercriminals to scam, but hacked accounts of legal sellers.

Using phishing techniques, malware, espionage, etc., cybercriminals obtain the keys from legal vendors. They take control of your account and introduce fake products into your store. Some of them accumulate up to 60,000 fake products.

In one or two days, which is usually the time it takes for the legal seller to report and Amazon acts, they try to scam everything they can, before Amazon takes control of the hacked account.

For that reason these ghost sellers have good reviews, because were legal before being hacked. And for the same reason the store continues to operate after being hacked: Amazon has returned it to the original seller, and continues with its business.

But how These hacks continue to occur, the scam has been maintained over time.

Although this is usually the most common method, there are also cases of fraudulent merchant accounts created for this purpose, but it is not common because it requires more work than hacks.

How to spot a ghost seller

Fortunately these types of scammers always use the same method, so they are easy to spot. We have already given some clues.

They are external vendorsThey are not products sold by Amazon or through Amazon. Mainly Germans and French, But there is everything.

They sell products in high demand depending on the season, with a discount of 40 or 50%. Very cheap but without being a suspicious gift. Now in pandemic, laptops, graphics cards and televisions, but months ago it was cameras, bicycles, swimming pools, etc.

They are never very cheap products, and They are always round prices: 300, 400, 800 euros.

They can be found relatively easily on Amazon’s Products of the Moment first thing in the morning, as they tend to run their deals at night.

The key point is that they do not accept payment through Amazon and ask you to contact them through an external email to Amazon.

If you pay through Amazon they cancel your order. They They send you an email with a link to pay, almost always by transfer, but it can be by PayPal or another means of payment between individuals.

Protection, therefore, is simple: never contact a seller from outside of Amazon, and never pay from outside of Amazon.

What do I have to do if they scam me

If despite the signs you have fallen for the scam, the consolation is that it has happened to many people. In fact Amazon itself already warns when you are going to finalize a purchase from an external seller: You should not accept payments outside of Amazon:

And this is a problem for the scammed, because Amazon makes it clear that If you pay outside of Amazon, you do not have to be responsible for the scam, as it is an external transaction.

Now, since the scam has been produced within the Amazon store by a cybercriminal who has sneaked into your platform, you have responsibility, so almost always Amazon will respond and return your money.

But between you claim, they check the complaint, and they return the scammed money, 15 or 20 days may pass in which you have run out of pasta.

The steps to follow are simple. Go to your Amazon account, enter your profile, access Help and contact Amazon. Better by phone:

They will give you the steps to follow and after explaining what happened and checking the seller’s account, you should have no problems getting your money back.

Nobody likes to be cheated, especially when it comes to money. So now that you know how this works Ghost Sellers Scam on Amazon, you can easily avoid it.