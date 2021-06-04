The amazing technique of a young man in a wheelchair to go down stairs of the CDMX metro

There is no doubt that one of the most chaotic cities in the world is Mexico City due to its dynamics and the high amount of population that lives in this small territory of the Mexican Republic.

Despite how cosmopolitan CDMX can be, Unfortunately, there are still many things that must be improved, especially in accessibility to basic services for people with some type of disability.

Every day millions of people move by public transport through the capital of Mexico, with the Metro being their main means of transport, including this sector of the population.

Unfortunately, most of the Metro stations do not have or are not adapted for people with some kind of disability, especially mobility, since there are few that have elevators so that people in wheelchairs can board a convoy.

Faced with this situation, many have had to start their imagination and, above all, to develop some kind of ability to be able to descend to the Metro platforms on their own.

On the subject, in recent days a video that shows a young man in a wheelchair went viral, which showed that nothing stops him and that he is capable of mobilizing by his own means, regardless of the obstacles.

A Metro user caught the boy coming down the stairs, holding tightly to the handrail to be able to descend with his wheelchair without the need for help.

The video has more than 1.7 million visits and dozens of comments where network users have expressed their admiration for this young man.

