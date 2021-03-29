The Amazing Spiderman Comic Review, No. 29 by Panini Comics

In the previous issue, Spiderman fought Pariente for showing him the corpses of his deceased friends and family, but was unable to stop him. With a few blows from Pariente, Peter ended up seeing how his friends were out of control and asked him to kill him, but to leave them alone. Ignoring him, Pariente stopped possessing them and killed Peter Parker. After that, the Order of the Network woke up and tried to help people, but they saw that people were fleeing from them. Doctor Strange arrived to help with the Black Cat and the Order claimed to remember nothing of what had happened, so Strange explained the situation to them. Given this, Madame Web proposed a magical way to find Peter Parker using Vishanti’s hand and his connection to the Web of Life and Destiny. Once in the Sancta Sanctorum, everyone used the ritual to reach the astral plane while the Black Cat stood guard. Meanwhile, Norman Obsorn asked Mary Jane for help in saving Peter from Harry and Dr. Kafka admitted that Norman was no longer evil by being purged. Finally, the acolytes of the Sin Eater brought him a vial of the Queen of Spider-Island and he transformed them into spiders to attract Morlun. In this issue we will see Peter facing the true face of Kinsman, the Order of the Network fighting Peter’s nightmares, and Sin Eater fighting Morlun.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with Relative (Harry) watching over his family and then Peter Parker. Later, Peter Parker wakes up in the morning at Aunt May’s house and attends a party where they celebrate Harry’s return. Little by little, Harry approaching him, Peter realizes the truth that he does not want to believe. Peter wakes up in a cemetery and Kinsman takes off his bandages to show that he is Harry Osborn and that there is something he wants. On the other hand, Morlun eats the spider acolytes of the Sin Eater and then they fight each other, but Stan ends up winning with a little plan. On the astral plane, everyone walks carefully until the Supreme Sorcerer asks that they carefully separate. Gwen confesses to Julia that she feels that she is disappointed and Julia says that she has to understand that Peter feels a projection of his Gwen towards her. Ghost Spider thinks they should talk about their ability to see the future. At that moment, they are all attacked by Peter Parker’s nightmares and Doctor Strange signals them to flee through the portal along with Julia Carpenter while he fights with the demons. Once they escape, the Order of the Web finds themselves in a graveyard with the Sin Eater waiting for them hidden behind a tombstone.

In general, we are facing a transition number, but quite entertaining for how the mysteries are revealed for Peter Parker along with a phrase (I got you), which has been used throughout the history of the Green Goblin (Harry). On the other hand, the most striking thing about this number would come in the second part of this number, since the showdown between Sin Eater and Morlun takes our breath away by how a mortal and a Maker face each other and the former is able to come up with a plan to “win a small point” in that fight. Which is quite admiring. Now for the part of the plot of the Order of the Net, we are fascinated by the monsters-nightmare that Peter Parker has inside him and, as we already know, everything in nightmares is usually the representation of a kind of fear, fear or guilt (or nothing in particular), so the selection of characters is curious.

As for the characters, Peter parker he feels disoriented throughout the number, but is shocked to learn Pariente’s identity. On the other hand, Relative he carefully watches his family and Peter Parker throughout the number, and then reveals, “without anesthesia”, who he is and with an intention that everything is his fault. The sin eater He fights with great faith, but when fighting Morlun he feels true fear, but that does not stop him at any time. Morlun feels unleashed by having eaten and does not believe that any human can stop him. The Order of the Net she feels too confused moving on Peter Parker’s astral plane, but Gwen doesn’t understand Julia Carpenter’s way of thinking and acting. Doctor Strange He is the one who is calmer and alert for the possible threats that may arise, and is even able to stay there so that everyone can save Peter.

On rhythm, Nick Spencer once again opts for some slow times to create excitement and, right at the end, give that final revelation that, although readers already know the identity, we see the reaction of Peter Parker and get even more excited. On the other hand, Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg opt for a more balanced rhythm, wanting to give more action to the story with the most dangerous scenarios in which certain characters are located.

On an artistic level, Mark Bagley leaves us a quite remarkable drawing and a high level both in the design of the settings and in the characters. In addition, the details that he captures in the drawing make everything have more quality and that the characters are endowed with a better transmission of both facial and body emotions. On the other hand, Federico Vicentini and Takeshi Miyazawa They give us some pretty good art that we are impressed with on the action pages, and the character and setting design has been improved thanks to the help of Miyazawa.

In short, I consider that we are facing an attractive number that puts the pieces in the ideal positions so that the characters face the final fights that are to fall.

