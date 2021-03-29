The Amazing Spiderman Comic Review, No. 28, from Panini Comics

In the previous issue, Spiderman and Stranger trapped Silk for questioning, but Pariente revealed information through her and demanded that he confess his sins. Before leaving, Kinship-Silk told him to hurry to the agreed place. Later, Spiderman apologized to Stranger for not revealing everything because he was ashamed, but assured that he would stop Pariente. Afterward, Doctor Strange used Vishanti’s hand, but it didn’t work. Wanting to investigate alternatives, Strange kicked out Spiderman and then saw that Vishanti’s hand was missing. Shortly after we see a flashback in which Spiderman asked Felicia Hardy for help to steal the Hand and record the enchantment. Once away, he and Felicia replayed the spell and Spider-Man ended up in the dreamscape where he was buried. Upon awakening in the cemetery, he entered a crypt and saw Kinsman preparing a dinner with his deceased friends. Elsewhere, the Sin Eater watched as the Possessed Spiderpeople attacked Manhattan and promised his master that he would not fail him and that he would always be on his side to purge the world. In her flat, the Black Cat was glad to have reestablished her friendship with Spiderman when she received a visit from Doctor Strange claiming Vishanti’s hand. She promised to give him the true hand of Vishanti if he would let him help him save Spidey. On the bridge, the infected Spider-people attacked everyone and MJ’s taxi had an accident and Norman Osborn rescued her. Finally, the Sin Eater rose again, regained the faith of his acolytes, and established that his plan to kill the spiders was to purge Morlun to take his powers. In this issue, Spiderman confronts Kinsman while Sin Eater executes his plan and the Order of the Web awakens from possession.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) Spiderman fighting with Pariente for showing him the corpses of his deceased friends and family, but could not stop him. With a few blows from Pariente, Peter ends up seeing how his friends are out of control and asks him to kill him, but to leave them alone. Ignoring him, Kinsman stops possessing them, but kills Peter Parker. After that, The Order of the Network awakens and tries to help people, but they see that people flee from them. Doctor Strange arrives to help with the Black Cat and the Order claims to remember nothing of what happened, so Strange explains the situation to them. Given this, Madame Web proposes a magical way to find Peter Parker using Vishanti’s hand and his connection to the Web of Life and Destiny. Once in the Sancta Sanctorum, everyone uses the ritual to reach the astral plane while the Black Cat stands guard. Meanwhile, Norman Obsorn asks Mary Jane for help in saving Peter from Harry and Dr. Kafka admits that Norman is no longer evil by being purged. Finally, the acolytes of the Sin Eater bring him a vial of the Queen of Spider-Island and he transforms them into spiders to attract Morlun.

In general, we are facing a comic that hooks very easily and that is enough hard to read if we are very fans of the arachnidWell, if we put ourselves in the shoes of Spiderman, it is disturbing to see how Pariente plays with the remains of his “family” and then, is capable of doing horrors with his living possessed friends. Obviously, our poor friend and neighbor has only the only chance to do the unthinkable in order to save what remains. This first confrontation with such repercussions has been executed very well by Nick Spencer, to the point of not letting us lose our attention for a single moment and see the extreme cruelty that Pariente is capable of emitting as long as Peter Parker feels his “intervention”. It’s quite a powerful move that leaves no one indifferent, especially the cliffhanger from the first part of this issue, and that leaves you wanting more. On the other hand, the second part is a direct consequence of the first events and moves the characters in the right direction to save Peter Parker from the mess he has gotten himself into. However, the Order will not act alone, but will meet with Stranger. And finally, it deserves a highlight of the happy reference to the Queen and the Spider-Island weapon, as well as the elaborate plan of the Sin Eater to take down Morlun, although it remains to be seen if he will be able to defeat a Maker.

As for the characters, Spiderman he looks full of anger when facing Pariente by bringing out all the mistakes of his past and the people he could not protect, so he starts like a beast that is going to devour his prey, but soon he sees that it is impossible defeat him. Seeing himself as useless and that he can only see more people die because of him, Peter makes a horrendous decision. Relative It acts like the worst nightmare ever had by anyone, one that you cannot escape no matter how much you hit or run from it, so you can only listen to him and reason about what he is telling you. The Order of the Net She acts wisely upon waking up from her possession and knows she must help Peter Parker out of the mess he’s gotten into, and they acknowledge that they need help. Stephen Strange He agrees to help the Order of the Network, although he is a bit reluctant to the methods used by it and Julia, since they are not familiar to him. Norman osborn He tries to convince Mary Jane that he is a good person and that there is no longer evil within him, in addition to asking her for help. Mary jane He is not able to believe in Norman due to all that he has lived together with Peter and to see how the old Norman-Goblin always came back, but something makes him change his mind. The sin eater He continues to show himself very devoted to his lord, so he does not hesitate to continue with his plan to execute those who need to be purged, so he needs to first kill Morlun with the use of a vial on certain acolytes.

On rhythmNick Spencer knows how to control the times very well, choosing for this occasion some more leisurely ones to influence the anger and frustration that eats Peter Parker. On the other hand, Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg also opt for a leisurely pace to be able to cover everything that they are not counting in the main numbering.

On an artistic level, Patrick Gleason leaves us a quite remarkable drawing, with a strong emotional charge that can be seen both facially and bodily, very well executed splash pages loaded with dynamism and shocking. On the other hand, Federico Vicentini provides a pretty good job, with some details, and so well structured that it encourages us to follow the plot without getting tired.

In short, I consider that we are facing a good number of the Amazing Spiderman, which adds more pressure on Pariente and leaves us with more questions about what he really wants, as well as how The Order of the Web and the Osborn-MJ duo can help.

You can purchase “The Amazing Spiderman, no. 28 ” here.