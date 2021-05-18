The Amazing Spider-Man star reveals if he wants to play Green Goblin again – Tomatazos

One of the big flaws in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52% was the amount of villains it had. In it we saw Rhino, Electro and Green Goblin. This was because the film was intended to be the prelude to one focused on the Sinister Six, of which Electro is often a part. Unfortunately the film was a disappointment in several ways and none of this could be. They were too hasty in creating plots for future films, neglecting that of the film they were already making.

As we already know, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are going to return as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively, in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That has raised the question of whether we are going to see some other actor replay a villain that we have seen previously. Specifically, many people have wondered if we will see Dane DeHaan playing Harry Osborn / Green Goblin again.

At the beginning of the year, the actor was asked about the rumors that have circulated about his possible return in said film. The actor flatly denied them:

There is not an iota of truth in those rumors. I have no idea how they are going to make that work.

As it is a project related to the MCU, more than one of them was not enough to believe this refusal, so several fans still think that it is a latent possibility. In general, everyone expects that movie to be a real box of surprises. We will check it at the end of the year.

Going back to DeHaanIn Comic Book, precisely, they have been wondering if the actor would like to return or would prefer to appear in something superheroes where he has never participated before. He replied that he would prefer it to be something new and that he sees it as an imminent probability in his career:

I definitely hope to participate in something new, do not hesitate. For me it is always exciting to do new things and I am sure that something like it does will reappear in my life again and I am excited to know what it could be.

With the great abundance of films and television series of this genre, we do not doubt that at any moment he could join a project. Now we know that it is probably not going to be something related to Marvel’s arachnid, although even if they made him a sufficiently striking proposal, he could reconsider it.

On the other hand, and speaking of the saturation of the genre, not long ago Emily Blunt declared that she considers superheroes to be a genre that is already running out. He said that when he revealed that superheroes are not his thing and he does not have much interest in participating in a project about them, unless it is something very interesting:

Not that it is below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero cinema is for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been sold out. We are flooded; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character. Then yes I would be interested.

With the declaration of DeHaan we can see that not everyone in the union thinks the same as the actress. What everyone agrees on is that the project should be interesting. It is logical that no one wants to appear in a film that is doomed to failure or that they are not convinced. We just have to wait to find out what the future holds for this actor.

