The amazing resemblance of a woman from the public of ‘La Resistencia’ with Ayuso that revolutionizes Twitter

David Broncano, in ‘La Resistencia’. (Photo: MOVISTAR +)

As usual, La Resistencia began with Jaime Caravaca making jokes with some of the people in the audience. What the presenter, David Broncano, and the audience did not expect was to find the double of this Madrilenian politics sitting in the theater seats.

“Do you want to meet Díaz Ayuso?”, Has advanced Caravaca. And, indeed, between the seats, and with the mask on, there was a woman identical to the president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for the May 4 elections.

“Open your eyes, it looks more and more alike,” he added to the laughter of the rest of the public. “It is very strong”, it has even been heard that someone commented between the seats.

“We are going to put a straw on it and let it go shopping, that in Madrid you can do everything, everything,” Ricardo Castella released.

“And thanks to her, these two boys of romance, if you leave it, the good thing is that you will never meet in Madrid, which is a joy,” joked Broncano. Ayuso said two days ago on the microphones of Onda Cero that “in Madrid you can change your partner and never meet her again.”

The physical resemblance, or at least what could be seen with the mask on, has unleashed the reaction of users on Twitter. They did not give credit.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aitana goes to ‘La Resistencia’ and the program goes directly to the ‘trending topic’

The significant shirt with which Carlota Corredera has appeared in ‘Save me’

Joe Biden’s gesture with his wife who goes around the world: the key is on the ground

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.