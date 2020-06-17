The rover Curiosity of the POT he took a break from his primary mission on Mars since he arrived in 2012, which is to assess ancient Martian habitability, and he decided to contemplate the sky of the Red Planet.

Through the dusty Martian atmosphere, the car-sized six-wheeled robot saw its home planet and Venus about 75 minutes after local sunset on June 5, 2020, or its 2,784 Martian day on the red surface (the rover landed on August 5, 2012)

“A twilight panorama of two images reveals Earth in one frame and Venus in the other. Both planets appear as simple points of light, due to a combination of distance and dust in the air. Normally they would look like very bright stars, « officials at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, which manages the Curiosity mission, said in a statement.

To capture the new images, Curiosity used the same instrument that it commonly uses to take Martian panoramas, the Mast Camera or Mastcam.

“It was a very interesting image of Curiosity, which took off from Earth in 2011, landed on Mars in 2012, and became the largest robot sent by man. Since its arrival on the Red planet, the robot has carried out an innumerable amount of experiments and observations. I take the impressive photo with the Mast Cam or its main camera, which serves both to capture images of the planet’s surface and the Martian sky, « the astronomer explained to Infobae Diego Bagú, director of the La Plata planetarium.

And the sight of the planets wasn’t the only goal of this sky-watching session: Curiosity team members also wanted to look at the Martian twilight glow.

On Mars, the planet’s southern hemisphere (where Curiosity is located, slightly below the equator in a large crater called Gale) is in late spring. It takes about 687 Earth days for the red planet to surround the Sun once. A typical day on Mars is approximately 37 minutes longer than on Earth.

“During the end of the Martian spring, there is quite a bit of dust suspended in the air. Particles reflect sunlight, illuminate the atmosphere, and make it harder to detect objects in the sky« Said Mastcam co-researcher Mark Lemmon, senior research scientist at the Colorado Institute of Space Sciences.

« Even the moderately bright stars were not visible when this image of Venus was taken. Earth also has bright twilights after some major volcanic eruptionsLemmon added.

Bagú explained that there is a lot of dust in the atmosphere right now, which is very thin (1% of how dense the Earth’s atmosphere is). The distance from Earth to Mars today is approximately 133 million km.

Only visible at the bottom of the images is the rock nicknamed Tower Butte, part of the geography with which it deals Curiosity on her mission to slowly climb the slopes of Mount Sharp (aka Aeolis Mons), and exit Gale Crater, where it landed, in a quest to understand how water may have formed habitable environments on Mars.

NASA’s next Mars rover, Perseverance, is expected to make landfall inside the 45-kilometer Jezero crater on February 18, 2021, to explore the ancient habitability in more detail and store the most promising samples for a future Martian sample of return mission. The Perseverance launch window opens on July 20, along with the illusion of knowing more about our neighboring planet.

Curiosity has been very busy lately as she climbs Mount Sharp. 3 months ago the rover from NASA has taken its image of the Martian landscape with higher resolution until now: 1800 million pixels and made up of about 1200 photographs, It took four days and took months to assemble to create a unique panoramic view.

The images were taken between November 24 and December 1 of last year with the rover’s Mast camera, which used its telephoto lens to capture the panorama. In addition, it made another lower resolution image, about 650 million pixels, which also shows the Curiosity cover and its robotic arm, NASA reported in a statement on Wednesday.

The two panoramas show Glen Torridon, a region being explored by the rover, who was scheduled for this assignment during the Thanksgiving break when he had « little work to do » waiting for the team on Earth to return from off days to receive new orders.