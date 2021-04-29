The amazing night vision goggles of the us army

04/29/2021 at 09:51 CEST

SPORT.es

One of the main units of the United States Army land force has shared an extraordinary video of his new night vision goggles in action. The Stryker 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, also known as the Lancer Brigade, recently showcased the night vision capabilities of Enhanced Night Vision Binoculars-Goggles (ENVG-B) on Twitter.

ENVG-B gives soldiers a sharper picture of the battlefield than ever before and it even allows them to fire their weapons without exposing themselves to enemy fire. The goggles, which the Army developed with L3 Warrior Systems, are designed to provide a sharper night vision image than previous generation goggles. The dual tube configuration provides a larger field of view than previous goggles, leading to increased situational awareness and depth perception.

The use of white phosphor tubes eliminates the “green glow” from previous systems while providing sharper contrast. In fact, the contrast is so sharp it resembles cell shading techniques used in video games.