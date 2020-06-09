Paprika is famous for its intense red color and unmatched flavor. It is related to extraordinary medicinal benefits, among which weight loss, improving digestion and fighting insomnia stand out.

Paprika also known as peppers is one of the most popular spices in the kitchen, thanks to his intense flavor and color. It is a product that is made grinding peppers and other dried chilies of the family Capsicum Annum, it is a spice that originated in South America and Western India and that from ancient times is used by their extraordinary nutritional and medicinal properties. Between his main features lies his vibrant color which may vary from deep red to orange red and thanks to this it is usually a key ingredient to fill dishes like personality soups, creams, sauces, stews, pastas, pizzas and marinades. Another of his great culinary uses it is like coloring for rice, soups and some sausage products like sausages.

Famous for being the Hungarian national spice, paprika is much more than a rich seasoning for food, it is attributed extraordinary stimulating benefits and energizersthat make her a great ally to treat fatigue, tiredness, depression and the altered moods. It is also valued for its benefits to stimulate digestion and metabolismor, which is associated with good qualities to lose weight thanks to its thermogenic effect.

Powerful reasons to cook with paprika:

1. Superb antioxidant that prevents disease

Paprika as well as foods like tomato and carrot, stands out for its content in some antioxidant substances lycopene calls that are responsible for providing the red pigments and in a long list of fruits and vegetables and they have the peculiarity of fight free radicals. It is considered a nutrient with great benefits for prevent diseases of the digestive system and player; It is also a good complement to strengthen the immune system and prevent diseases and infections caused by Virus and bacteria. At the same time, its consumption is associated with big benefits to benefit the eyes and is a powerful ally against premature aging.

2. It stimulates digestion

Quite contrary to what you might think due to its peculiar spicy touch, paprika is associated with great benefits to improve the digestive process this is due to their ability to increase the production of saliva and stomach acidswhich are essential for break down food and facilitate the absorption of nutrients to get power. It is an extremely healthy seasoning that stands out for being easy to dissolve and also helps regulate high cholesterol levels.

3. High fiber content

One of the great qualities of paprika is that it is a spice that contains a extraordinary content in vegetable fiber, which is associated with provide satiety and volume so it is a good ingredient to eat less and eliminate anxiety about eating, aspects that stimulate weight loss. The correct fiber intake is related to great benefits for intestinal health and the beneficial bacteria that live in the intestine, ensuring a good intestinal function is related to the immune system and correct absorption of nutrients, in addition rEduces the absorption of cholesterol, glucose and bile acids. Keeping the intestine clean and healthy favors elimination of toxins and accumulated wastes in the body and also favors intestinal transit fighting constipation.

4. Helps heal wounds

The paprika is characterized by being rich in vitamins and minerals among which stands out its high content in iron, potassium, phosphorous and zinc, however, his contribution in Vitamin E, which is characterized by helping the body to produce red blood cells that accelerate the wound healing process and inflammations on the skin.

5. Promote better rest and eliminate stress

Another of the great qualities in the composition of paprika is its high content of vitamin B2 which is associated with benefits for increase melatonin production, the hormone that regulates the sleep cycle and it also does the same with serotonin, known as the hormone of happiness and is therefore a good stimulant for combat stress, anxiety and altered moods.