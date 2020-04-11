The Krakatoa volcano, in the Indonesian province of Lampung, erupted, expelling a column of ash and smoke up to 500 meters high, Although there is no record of victims or material damage, as reported by the Center for Volcanology and Mitigation of Geological Disasters (PVMBG).

The first eruption started at around 21:58 and lasted one minute and 12 seconds, followed by a new detonation, the most powerful, at 22:35, which lasted for 38 minutes and 4 seconds, which threw a 500-meter column of ash high to the north, according to the statement collected by the ‘Jakarta Post’.

After the two great explosions, the volcano continued to spew ash and smoke well into the early hours of the morning.

“Studies show that it shows that the eruptions continued until 5 am on Saturday,” said the head of the data, information and communication center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Agus Wibowo.

The Indonesian volcanology service noted in a report that the volcano, one of the most active in the country.

Although eruptions have been heard in the Jakarta region, They have been relatively small compared to those that occurred between December 2018 and January 2019.

“The eruption is within the expected level for a disaster-prone area. Eruptions could potentially occur, but no volcanic activity has been detected that could lead to a higher intensity of eruption,” according to the agency.

Activity appears to have slowed although security forces are considering a possible evacuation of residents.

“We are fighting the coronavirus. Please go to sleep, ”said a person in Indonesia after hearing the eruption.

Authorities said they closely monitor the activity of Anak Krakatau, located on an uninhabited island in the Strait of Sonda, in case it erupts again.

The phenomenon generated a large amount of ash in the air that covered up to 15 kilometers.

As a result of that eruption, the Anak Krakatau, which now rises just over 110 meters above sea level, lost about 200 meters in height.

The last major eruption of the ‘Krakatoa’ occurred in 1883 and it is considered one of the greatest natural disasters of the last 200 years. More than 36,000 people died and the explosions could be heard more than 3,000 kilometers around.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken each year by some 7,000 tremors, most of them moderate.