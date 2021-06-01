The amazing fight between a teenage girl and a bear who wanted to attack her dogs

What a madness that has unleashed a video shared on TikTok, which in less than 24 hours already has more than 51 million views.

What is all the fury due to? What happens is that the video shows a fight that seems to have been taken from a fictional movie, since in real life all human beings are aware of the danger that it would represent to see us face to face with a bear.

TikTok user @bakedlikepie uploaded to her profile a video captured by a security camera at the home of one of his cousins ​​named Hailey, which captured the exact moment in which The young woman stars in a great fight with a huge bear, in broad daylight, in order to save the lives of her dogs.

Hailey, 17, noticed that there was a brown bear standing on one of the fences in the garden of her house and just below it were her 4 dogs, who began to bark in a desperate way.

The bear, who was accompanied by a couple of cubs, hits one of the dogs, the largest, a collie in black. The same is done by a small yorkshire terrier dog, who makes the bear enraged, which takes him violently.

That’s when it appears Hailey, who without thinking, confronts the bear and ends up pushing him, causing him to release his dog and fall off the wall. A second later, the girl takes her dogs and they all run into the house while the large animal also leaves the place.

Recently, Hailey herself uploaded a video on her TikTok profile where she explained what that close encounter with the bear meant.

The teenager related that she faced the animal thinking about protecting her children (her dogs); In addition, she explained that she lives in a mountainous area, so it is not strange that she and her neighbors see bears, especially in summer.

“So I go up to the bear, I look him in the eye and the first thing I think to do is push him. Pushing a bear … And to be honest, I don’t think I pushed it that hard, “said the young woman in her video.

