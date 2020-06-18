The incredible and strange curse around The Exorcist | INSTAGRAM

It was in 1973 that what was, for many, the most terrifying movie of all time was released. However, from the moment of filming, a terrifying chain of accidents and horrible misfortunes would begin.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

And is that thanks to its more than unusual characteristics, we took on the task of making an extensive review of the darkest details around the filming and premiere of « The Exorcist », famous film by the American director William Friedkin.

The story is about a 12-year-old girl who was possessed by the devil, however, it is said that thanks to this film cases of fainting and various panic scenes were generated among the frightened spectators, as well as alleged cases of possessions sytanic.

You may also be interested: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and the secret that hides a daughter of both, they assure

As all this has a background, the problems began shortly after starting filming, with an unusual chain of unexplained events surrounding the production of the film.

Tapes that erased on their own, falling items, light bulbs, noises and shocking voices that filtered through the microphones, telephones that stood up alone, disappearance of objects, until a fire started in the Warner studios that destroyed a large part of the decorations of the movie, with the exception of Regan Mac Neil’s character room, (the possessed girl), which delayed filming for at least six weeks.

Also read: Photos Aislinn Derbez verifies that all Derbez are equal

As if this were not enough, the harness used to lift the young actress Linda Blair on her bed and pretend to be levitated, broke, so that the young actress suffered injuries to her spine, the consequences of which unfortunately continue to this day.

Hysteria and fear soon spread among all members of the production team, forcing them to require the services of a priest to bless the set.

The prestigious actress Ellen Burstyn, in a part of the film had to pronounce the phrase « I believe in the devil! », To which the actress strictly refused, arguing that, even if it was a fictitious line, you should never use that infamous name without waiting suffer some consequence.

The alleged curse of « The exorcist » had to do with the strange mu3rt3s that occurred. An estimated four to nine people were killed during filming, including actor Jack MacGowran, actress Vasiliki Maliaros, a special effects expert, and an evening caretaker at Warner Studios.

In addition, Linda Blair’s grandfather and actor Max Von Sydow’s brother also suffered from this terrible and unfortunate end, the same day that the recording began. After these events and to top off the terrible wave of accidents, the son of actress Mercedes McCambridge, who played the voice of the devil in the film, killed himself after taking the life of his entire family.

But, this did not end here, bad luck also accompanied the theatrical adaptation of the story. Well, in 1975 the play of the same name was premiered at the London Comedy Theater, with actress Mary Ure personifying the young Reagan.

However, the day after the premiere, the director of the play found Ure lifeless, surrounded by his own vomiting. Also, she was lying with her arms crossed, with cuts and scratches all over her body.

The police report later ruled that it had been self-harm caused by an overdose of barbiturates. But, for many, she was just one more victim of the terrible curse that has haunted this movie. Unbelievable don’t you think?