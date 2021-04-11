The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini has 14 days of battery life and a surprisingly low price of only 79.50 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazfit has put a new batch of smartwatches on sale in recent months, some of them quite affordable, as is the case with the GTS 2 Mini.

Smart watches have come to stay, and it is logical if we take into account how much they help to quantify certain aspects, such as physical activity or the quality of rest, although it must also be borne in mind that they are increasingly economical. .

One of the brands that has bet the strongest on the Spanish market is AmazfitAnd it’s no surprise if you look at the resounding success of several of its models last year, now followed by a new batch of smartwatches. One of them is the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini and it costs only 79.50 euros at Amazon.

With an AMOLED panel, SpO2 and a battery life of practically two weeks, the mini version of the GTS 2 has little to envy the competition, especially for the price it has.

Its features have little to envy other more advanced models, starting with something that is usually looked at with a magnifying glass in the case of smartwatches: the battery, which in this model arrives without many problems after two weeks, although it depends largely on use. that you give him.

What’s more, It has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, but it doesn’t stop there: it measures the quality of sleep and even the oxygen saturation in the blood, also known as SpO2.

For the price it has, which does not even reach 80 euros, it is one of the watches with the best value for money, without a doubt.

We must not lose sight of the fact that this Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is above all a sports watch, with up to 70 quantifiable activities and with active monitoring of them, a much broader repertoire than that offered by most models in this price segment.

Its design is an open secret, very reminiscent of the Apple Watch, although in this case we are talking about the “mini” version, somewhat more compact in size than the Amazfit GTS 2e, which we have been able to test.

