the Amazfit Bip S smartwatch at the best price on Amazon

Having a good smartwatch on your wrist for basic tasks such as monitoring your physical activity and receiving notifications from your mobile doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. The example is the Amazfit Bip S, with an offer in Amazon which sets its price at 45 euros, a discount of 25 euros if we take into account that its original price is 69.99 euros.

This smartwatch has a large screen, 17 sports modes, heart rate monitoring and a large battery that can be extended up to 40 days of use. Incredible true? Well there is more.

For around 45 euros you can equip yourself with a good smartwatch for basic use. Count with one lightweight design that allows comfortable use, with just 31 grams of weight with strap. The model on offer is black, made of plastic and with molecular mesh technology to avoid dirt and sweat.

The screen on which you will see all the information is TFT technology, with 1.28 inches, resolution 176 x 176 pixels and Always on Display mode so that the time is always visible. If we go on to talk about connectivity, it should be mentioned that it can connect to your mobile Android 5.0 or higher, and iOS 10.0 or higher, thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0.

When it comes to sports, with the Amazfit Bip S you can track 17 different sports. Among them is swimming, as it is equipped with 5 ATM water resistance. Also has GPS, to record your running or cycling routes. Another important component of this smartwatch is the heart rate reader that works 24 hours a day.

When buying a smartwatch, you have to take into account the performance of its battery, because you do not want to have to charge it every day. That is not a problem with this Xiaomi Amazfit Bip S, because its 200 mAh battery can reach up to 40 days of use on a single charge.

There is no doubt, if you are looking for a cheap smartwatch for basic use, the Amazfit Bip S is a good option, now for only 45 euros at Amazon. You can learn more about this model on the official Amazfit website.

Another slightly higher level option is the Amazfit Bip U Pro, which you can also find on sale, in this case on AliExpress. The usual price of this smartwatch is 69.99 euros, although now you can buy it for about 55 euros if you apply the coupon 5SAVINGSES8. High precision GPS, Alexa, more than 60 sports modes and screen with 320 x 302 pixel resolution are some of the advantages that you can enjoy with it.

