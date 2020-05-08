Renowned fashion brands turned their workshops into sanitary material production centers

May 08, 20202: 50 AM

Solidarity has moved the most diverse sectors around the same cause: overcoming the current world health crisis. One of these has been the fashion, who has stepped forward to collaborate creatively.

The call made by authorities of various governments around the world, who have asked companies to join the production of protective material and equipment, was answered by large brands of fashion and conglomerates in the sector.

In the United States, a country that surpassed Italy with more than half a million sick and 20,000 deceased, the brand Estée Lauder Companies turned its factories into antibacterial gel production centers for the provision of health centers.

In this line, other greats in the industry such as Chanel and the Spanish firms H&M, Inditex and Loewe They joined in making protective suits and masks for health personnel in their countries.

The fashion industry has responded creatively

Adidas & Carbon It has been involved in this great collective effort with the mass production of masks for facial protection for front-line medical personnel and assistance organizations in vulnerable communities.

There are many brands such as Lois Vuitton, Christian Dior, Coty, Hogan, Farfetch, Bottega Veneta, Lacoste, Ermenegildo Zegna, Rebook, PVH Corps, Gap Inc, Bvlgari and many others, who have decided to put their talent at the service of this battle. , but not less important has been the contribution of renowned designers.

Lois Vuitton has joined this crusade with the production of protective suits

Christian Siriano, designer and former participant of “Project Runway”, was the first to respond creatively to the distressing call of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, activating his entire team of seamstresses to make face masks.

Other smaller firms have dedicated part of their profits to foundations and organizations that multiply the global work done by the company. World Health Organization to stop the current health crisis.

.